Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood is now recovering after second cancer battle, says ex-wife Jo Wood

3 June 2021, 10:43

Ronnie Wood and his ex-wife Jo Wood
Ronnie Wood and his ex-wife Jo Wood. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Ronnie Wood is reportedly recovering well after a recent fight with cancer, his ex-wife Jo has revealed.

The Rolling Stones legend, aged 74, had secretly battled small cell cancer during the first lockdown, three years after getting the all-clear from lung cancer.

His second wife Jo, who is still close friends with Ronnie, told The Sun: “I’m very proud of him. I think they caught it early as he has a history of cancer in his family.

“It was very worrying, especially for the kids. But he’s much better. He’s going to be fine.”

The couple split up back in 2009 but stayed friends in order to look after their children, Jamie, 46, Leah, 45, and Tyrone, 37.

Jo added: “We’ve got all those grandchildren and children together, so I think it’s really important to have a good relationship. We’re all a family. It’s all good.”

Ronnie married for a third time in December 2012 and Jo said she is also on good terms with his wife Sally Humphries, and their four-year-old twins Alice and Gracie.

The guitarist had previously blamed his 2017 lung cancer on smoking for 50 years, before quitting in 2016.

He said last year: "All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power."

