Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, aged 80

By Tom Eames

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his publicist has confirmed.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement said.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

It added that he was "a cherished husband, father and grandfather" and "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Watts would miss the Rolling Stones' US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

Charlie Watts previously recovered from throat cancer in 2004.

The drummer had been part of the Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones in the group.

Watts was the only Rolling Stones member other than Jagger or Richards to have featured on each of their studio albums.

In 1964, Watts married Shirley Ann Shepherd, whom he had met before the band were successful. The couple have one daughter, Seraphina, born in 1968.