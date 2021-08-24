Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died, aged 80

24 August 2021, 17:39 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 18:06

Charlie Watts
Charlie Watts. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, his publicist has confirmed.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement said.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

It added that he was "a cherished husband, father and grandfather" and "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Watts would miss the Rolling Stones' US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

Charlie Watts
Charlie Watts. Picture: Getty

Charlie Watts previously recovered from throat cancer in 2004.

The drummer had been part of the Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones in the group.

Watts was the only Rolling Stones member other than Jagger or Richards to have featured on each of their studio albums.

In 1964, Watts married Shirley Ann Shepherd, whom he had met before the band were successful. The couple have one daughter, Seraphina, born in 1968.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Aretha Franklin George Michael I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) music video

Aretha Franklin talks about her duet with "talented" George Michael in rare footage

George Michael

5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin sang by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

Aretha Franklin

The Everly Brothers had a very public feud

How The Everly Brothers repaired their broken relationship after breaking up during a live concert
UB40's Brian Travers has died

UB40 star Brian Travers has died aged 62 after cancer battle

Don Everly has passed away

Don Everly of legendary duo The Everly Brothers has died, aged 84

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?