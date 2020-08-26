The Voice Kids: Boy, 10, challenges Freddie Mercury with astounding version of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' - video

26 August 2020, 12:13 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 15:24

Ten-year-old George Elliot wowed viewers of The Voice Kids with an incredible cover of Queen's 'Radio Gaga'
Ten-year-old George Elliot wowed viewers of The Voice Kids with an incredible cover of Queen's 'Radio Gaga'. Picture: ITV/The Voice/Getty

Ten-year-old George Elliott stunned viewers with an incredible rendition of the famous song.

George Elliot, 10, wowed The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' during the show's semi-final.

The youngster took to the stage on Saturday night (August 22) and wowed coach Danny Jones with the Freddie Mercury song as he competed for a place in the final of the TV talent show.

George, who had impressed his McFly mentor with his rock 'n' roll voice since the beginning, gave a pitch-perfect performance of the notoriously difficult song and even encouraged the audience to join in - just like Freddie Mercury famously used to do.

George, who had impressed his McFly mentor with his rock 'n' roll voice since the beginning, gave a pitch-perfect performance of the notoriously difficult song and even encouraged the audience to join in - just like Freddie Mercury famously used to do.
George Elliot, 10, took to the stage on Saturday night (August 22) and wowed coach Danny Jones with the Freddie Mercury song as he competed for a place in the final of the TV talent show. Picture: ITV/The Voice
The version was so astounding that it earned him not only a standing ovation from the audience, but a place in the final as Danny Jones' chosen star performer.
George Elliot's performance was so astounding that it earned him not only a standing ovation from the audience, but a place in the final as Danny Jones' chosen star performer. Picture: ITV/The Voice

The version was so astounding that it earned him not only a standing ovation from the audience, but a place in the final as Danny Jones' chosen star performer.

After George finished the song, an impressed will.i.am said: "Out of all The Voice performances, never has a performer sung a song and then told the audience to sing."

Danny Jones then chimed in telling Will that he hadn't even told George to do it; getting the audience to join in had come naturally to the young rock star.

After George Elliot&squot;s performance, judge Pixie Lott told him: "You&squot;re a different level for a ten-year-old, I properly loved it."
After George Elliot's performance, judge Pixie Lott told him: "You're a different level for a ten-year-old, I properly loved it.". Picture: ITV/The Voice

"George you just blew my mind," said an impressed Paloma Faith.

While an impressed judge Pixie Lott added: "You're a different level for a ten-year-old, I properly loved it."

"Everytime I hear your voice you're getting better and better....i'm so proud of you, my little bro," said an ecstatic Danny Jones.

Each coach started with three acts in the sem-final and had to choose just one to go through to the final round, with Danny Jones saying it was the "hardest decision" he'd ever had to make.

George's success means he will be competing in the final with Paloma Faith's act Dara McNicholl, Pixie Lott's finalist Justine Afante - who sang a breathtaking version of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time' - and will.i.am's little powerhouse, 7-year-old Victoria.

While the semi-finals of The Voice Kids were filmed in March the final was filmed this week and will be shown on Saturday August 29, with the audience and viewers voting virtually for their 2020 winner.

The prize includes a £30,000 bursary towards the winner's musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando courtesy of Universal Studios and Norwegian Air.

The 1984 Queen song was written by drummer Roger Taylor and reached number one in 19 countries worldwide.

Freddie Mercury's rendition of 'Radio Gaga' at Wembley Arena's Live Aid in 1985 (above) is one of the most famous and beloved performances of the singer's career.

