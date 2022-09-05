Tom Jones performs heartbreaking tribute to his late wife on The Voice UK

By Mayer Nissim

Sir Tom Jones was married to his wife Linda for six decades before her death in 2016.

The Voice UK usually impresses with vocal gymnastics from up-and-coming hopefuls, but it was a stunning performance from 82-year-old coach Sir Tom Jones that stole the whole show on Saturday (September 3).

Sat in his red chair, Sir Tom sang 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' in memory of his late wife Melinda Trenchard – known as Linda – who died in 2016 of lung cancer.

"Now this song is very important to me," said Sir Tom.

"I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me. And this song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up.

"You need to give them strength and encouragement."

He added: "My wife, you know, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix stuff, to do things if she needed me I was always there.

"She said, 'Don't crumble with me, don't fall now, you've done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do'.

"So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It's a lovely song."

It appeared as though Sir Tom's fellow coaches were as touched by the performance as us at home, with Anne-Marie looking especially choked up during the song.

Written by Bernice Johnson Reagon, 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' originally appeared on her 1975 album Give Your Hands To Struggle: The Evolution Of A Freedom Fighter.

Sir Tom previously covered the song as the opener of his remarkable 2021 comeback covers album Surrounded by Time, his fourth produced by Ethan Johns.