Tom Jones performs heartbreaking tribute to his late wife on The Voice UK

5 September 2022, 11:35

By Mayer Nissim

Sir Tom Jones was married to his wife Linda for six decades before her death in 2016.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Voice UK usually impresses with vocal gymnastics from up-and-coming hopefuls, but it was a stunning performance from 82-year-old coach Sir Tom Jones that stole the whole show on Saturday (September 3).

Sat in his red chair, Sir Tom sang 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' in memory of his late wife Melinda Trenchard – known as Linda – who died in 2016 of lung cancer.

"Now this song is very important to me," said Sir Tom.

"I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me. And this song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up.

"You need to give them strength and encouragement."

He added: "My wife, you know, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix stuff, to do things if she needed me I was always there.

"She said, 'Don't crumble with me, don't fall now, you've done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do'.

"So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It's a lovely song."

It appeared as though Sir Tom's fellow coaches were as touched by the performance as us at home, with Anne-Marie looking especially choked up during the song.

Written by Bernice Johnson Reagon, 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' originally appeared on her 1975 album Give Your Hands To Struggle: The Evolution Of A Freedom Fighter.

Sir Tom previously covered the song as the opener of his remarkable 2021 comeback covers album Surrounded by Time, his fourth produced by Ethan Johns.

More from Tom Jones

See more More from Tom Jones

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Tom Jones

The 15 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Sir Tom Jones may have been a sex symbol throughout his career but there was only one true love of his life, the star's late wife Linda (left, pictured together in 1965).

Tom Jones gives heartbreaking tribute to his late wife of 59 years who he fell in love with 'aged 12'
Tom Jones has revealed why he was notably absent from the Queen's Jubilee Concert earlier this year after a reported fallout with Dame Shirley Bassey.

Tom Jones reveals he was axed from Jubilee concert after fallout with Shirley Bassey

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Moonage Daydream poster

Moonage Daydream: David Bowie documentary film release date, trailer, soundtrack and synopsis explained

David Bowie

Cliff Richard and Sue Barker

Sue Barker wants Sir Cliff Richard to stop talking about their '80s fling

Music

In footage from a concert in Germany in 1995, the slick performer let his guard down and yelled at a band member mid-song, yet didn't miss a beat of his vocals.

When Elton John was caught on camera furiously yelling at his band as he sang 'The B**** Is Back'

Elton John

Olivia Moore and Dan Partridge star in Grease The Musical

On Stage with Smooth: Grease the Musical stars perform classic songs as Danny and Sandy

Music

Drummie Zeb was the frontman of reggae band Aswad

Aswad singer Drummie Zeb dies, aged 62

Music