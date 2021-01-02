Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed
2 January 2021, 17:16 | Updated: 2 January 2021, 17:51
Sir Tom Jones is one of the world's most popular entertainers, and has pretty much worked non-stop since the early 1960s.
But where is Sir Tom Jones from and how big is his family? Here are all the big facts about the Welsh icon and The Voice UK coach:
-
What is Tom Jones' real name and who were his parents?
Tom Jones' birth name is Thomas John Woodward.
His parents were Thomas Woodward (1910-1981), a coal miner, and Freda Jones (1914-2003).
Read more: What is Tom Jones' real name? Singer makes surprising relevation on The Voice
He began singing at an early age, at family gatherings, weddings and in his school choir. At 12, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, and spent "two years in bed recovering".
-
How old is Sir Tom Jones?
Tom Jones was born on June 7, 1940.
He celebrated his 80th birthday in 2020.
-
Who was Sir Tom Jones's wife?
In March 1957, Tom Jones married his high school girlfriend, Linda Trenchard, when they were expecting a child together, both aged 16.
Read more: The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked
Linda died on April 10, 2016 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.
-
Who is Sir Tom Jones's son?
Tom and Linda had one son together, Mark Woodward (born 1957).
In 1986, Mark became his father's manager.
-
Has Tom Jones had any other relationships?
Tom Jones has said that he was with up to 250 groupies a year at the height of his fame. His philandering once led wife Linda to physically assault him.
Read more: Photos of Tom Jones through the years at 80: 'The women, the sex… I don’t regret anything'
Tom is known to have had affairs with several famous women, including Mary Wilson of the Supremes, TV host Charlotte Laws and former Miss World Marjorie Wallace.
In recent years, he has been linked with Elvis Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley.
-
Does Tom Jones have any other children?
One affair resulted in the birth of a son. In October 1987, while on tour in the US, he had a brief relationship with model Katherine Berkery.
She later discovered she was pregnant. After a legal battle including DNA testing, a US court ruled in 1989 that Jones was the boy's father.
QUIZ: How well do you know Tom Jones and his music?
Tom Jones denied the court's findings, until in 2008, when he admitted they were true.
He has apparently shown no interest in meeting his son, Jonathan Berkery, who was recently reported to be a homeless busker.
-
What is Tom Jones's net worth?
According to TheRichest.com, Tom Jones is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million (£187.3m).
-
How did Tom Jones get his start in music?
Tom Jones became the frontman for Tommy Scott and the Senators, a Welsh beat group, in 1963.
They had a local following in South Wales, and they recorded tracks with producer Joe Meek, but they had little success.
Read more: Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart
One night at the Top Hat in Cwmtillery, Tom was spotted by manager Gordon Mills. He became Tom's manager, took him to London, and changed his name to Tom Jones to exploit the success of the 1963 movie of the same name.