Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sir Tom Jones is one of the world's most popular entertainers, and has pretty much worked non-stop since the early 1960s.

But where is Sir Tom Jones from and how big is his family? Here are all the big facts about the Welsh icon and The Voice UK coach:

What is Tom Jones' real name and who were his parents? Tom Jones' birth name is Thomas John Woodward. His parents were Thomas Woodward (1910-1981), a coal miner, and Freda Jones (1914-2003). Read more: What is Tom Jones' real name? Singer makes surprising relevation on The Voice He began singing at an early age, at family gatherings, weddings and in his school choir. At 12, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, and spent "two years in bed recovering".

How old is Sir Tom Jones? Tom Jones was born on June 7, 1940. He celebrated his 80th birthday in 2020.

Who was Sir Tom Jones's wife? Linda and Tom Jones in the 1960s. Picture: Getty In March 1957, Tom Jones married his high school girlfriend, Linda Trenchard, when they were expecting a child together, both aged 16. Read more: The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked Linda died on April 10, 2016 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.

Who is Sir Tom Jones's son? Tom Jones with son Mark Woodward in 2010. Picture: Getty Tom and Linda had one son together, Mark Woodward (born 1957). In 1986, Mark became his father's manager.

Does Tom Jones have any other children? One affair resulted in the birth of a son. In October 1987, while on tour in the US, he had a brief relationship with model Katherine Berkery. She later discovered she was pregnant. After a legal battle including DNA testing, a US court ruled in 1989 that Jones was the boy's father. QUIZ: How well do you know Tom Jones and his music? Tom Jones denied the court's findings, until in 2008, when he admitted they were true. He has apparently shown no interest in meeting his son, Jonathan Berkery, who was recently reported to be a homeless busker.

What is Tom Jones's net worth? According to TheRichest.com, Tom Jones is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million (£187.3m).