What is Sir Tom Jones' real name? The Voice UK judge makes surprising revelation

Sir Tom Jones’ full name is actually Thomas John Woodward
By Rory O'Connor

Sir Tom Jones surprised viewers of The Voice UK at the weekend after revealing “Tom Jones” is not his real name.

Of course, most die-hard fans will already know “Tom Jones” is the Welsh singer’s stage name – but what is he really called?

Sir Tom’s full name is actually Thomas John Woodward.

In 1963, Sir Tom started to sing with the band Tommy Scott and the Senators, gaining a reputation in South Wales.

One night at the Top Hat in Cwmtillery, Sir Tom was spotted by Gordon Mills, a London-based manager who also originally hailed from South Wales.

Gordon became Sir Tom’s manager and renamed him “Tom Jones” in order to exploit the popularity of the Academy Award-winning 1963 film of the same name.

A new audience of fans came to find out Sir Tom’s real name after The Voice UK contestant Bleu Woodward told the coaches: “My name is Bleu Woodward, I am 32 and originally from Leeds!”

Sir Tom then asked: “What is your surname again?” prompting Bleu to reply: “Woodward like yours!”

The 79-year-old singer then clarified: “Yes, my last name is Woodward – Thomas Jones Woodward. Do you know what it means?”

Bleu said: “Ward of the wood, honestly that’s what it means! They were forestry men,” as Sir Tom added: “I think it was either Saxon or Norman.”

