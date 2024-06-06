Tom Jones performs incredibly moving song at D-Day 80th Memorial in tribute to his grandfather

Tom Jones at the D-Day Memorial. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Sir Tom Jones gave one of the most moving performances of his long career today in Normandy (June 6).

The Welsh icon was on hand to sing 'I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall' at the British Normandy Memorial, to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by a number of Western leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Sir Tom's performance was particularly moving, with those in attendance clearly moved by his powerful vocals, proving he still has one of the best voices around at 83 years old. He turns 84 on Friday (June 7).

The singer's grandfather had died in World War One, and is buried in France.

Before the performance, Tom said on social media: "It is my honour to perform at the very special D-Day 80 event at the British Normandy Memorial on June 6. It is a momentous occasion that reminds us of the limitless sacrifices of that campaign, and it will be beautiful."

'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall' is taken from Tom Jones's 2021 album Surrounded by Time.

Watch the performance below:

80 ans du Débarquement. Revivez l'interlude musical interprété par Tom JONES lors de la cérémonie franco-britannique de Ver-sur-Mer.

Vivez cette journée du 6 juin ici : https://t.co/akFG40UA0p pic.twitter.com/3x3uwE8JS6 — France 3 Normandie (@f3normandie) June 6, 2024

The King described the "remarkable wartime generation" during his speech, saying: "It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them, and all those that served at that critical time.

"I will never forget the haunting sight and sounds of thousands of figures, proudly marching past into a French sunset on these beaches."