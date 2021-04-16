Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall facts: Royal's age, wedding, children and more revealed

On Air Now
16 April 2021
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall became a member of the Royal Family after her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.
Since then, Camilla has become one of the hardest working and most respected Royals.
Born Camilla Shand, she was known as Camilla Parker Bowles from 1973 after her marriage to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she has two children.
However, Camilla and Charles had romantically involved before and during their first marriages, and they finally announced their relationship in the late 1990s.
As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla helps the Prince of Wales on his official duties. She is also the patron, president or member of various charities.
Camilla is also known for raising awareness in areas including rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.
Here are all the main facts about Camilla:
Camilla was born on July 17, 1947. She celebrated her 73rd birthday in 2020.
She was born at King's College Hospital, London. She grew up in The Laines[4]—an 18th-century country house in Plumpton, East Sussex, and a three-storey house in South Kensington.
Her parents were British Army officer and businessman Major Bruce Shand (1917-2006), and his wife, housewife Rosalind (née Cubitt, 1921–1994).
Camilla also has a younger sister, Annabel Elliot, and had a younger brother, Mark Shand (1951–2014).
Camilla met Andrew Parker Bowles in the late 1960s. Andrew was then a Guards officer and lieutenant in the Blues and Royals, and they met through his younger brother, Simon Parker Bowles, who worked for her father's wine firm in Mayfair.
After an on-and-off relationship for several years, Andrew and Camilla announced their engagement in 1973, and married in July that year. At the time, Camilla was 25 and Parker Bowles was 33.
Royal guests present at the wedding included Princess Anne, The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.
They had two children together: Tom (born 1974), who is a godson of Prince Charles, and Laura (born 1978).
In 1994, after 21 years of marriage, Camilla and her husband announced divorce plans after living separately for years.
Two years later, Andrew Parker Bowles married Rosemary Pitman.
Tom Parker Bowles is a British food writer and food critic, while Laura is an English art curator.
Charles and Camilla first met in 1971, and they had an on-off relationship for a number of years.
During their marriages to Diana Spencer and Andrew Parker Bowles respectively, their affair is thought to have continued over the years, leading to their eventual breakdowns.
It wasn't until 1999 that they first officially attended an event together, confirming their relationship.
In February 2005, Clarence House announced that Camilla and the Prince of Wales were engaged.
The idea of Charles marrying a divorcée was seen as controversial at the time, but with the consent of the Queen, the government, and the Church of England, the couple were allowed to wed.
The marriage took place on April 9 2005, at the town hall at Windsor Guildhall, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh attending the service of blessing.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Camilla's personal net worth is said to be around £3.6 million ($5m).