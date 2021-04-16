Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall facts: Royal's age, wedding, children and more revealed

The Duchess of Cornwall in 2019. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall became a member of the Royal Family after her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.

Since then, Camilla has become one of the hardest working and most respected Royals.

Born Camilla Shand, she was known as Camilla Parker Bowles from 1973 after her marriage to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she has two children.

However, Camilla and Charles had romantically involved before and during their first marriages, and they finally announced their relationship in the late 1990s.

As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla helps the Prince of Wales on his official duties. She is also the patron, president or member of various charities.

Camilla is also known for raising awareness in areas including rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.

Here are all the main facts about Camilla: