Princess Anne facts: Princess Royal's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Princess Anne is the Queen's second child, and perhaps the hardest working of all the Royal Family.

The Princess Royal began her royal duties when she became an adult, and was a respected equestrian, winning one gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

In 1976, she even became the first member of the British royal family to have competed in the Olympic Games.

Today, Anne performs official duties and engagements on behalf of the Queen. She holds patronage in over 300 organisations, and her charity work usually revolves around sport, sciences, people with disabilities, and health in developing countries.

She has worked with Save the Children for over 50 years, and her work earned her a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

Here are the all the important facts about Princess Anne: