Prince Harry facts: Duke of Sussex's age, wife, children, parents, net worth and more revealed

Prince Harry has grown to become one of the most popular members of the Royal Family.

From his military background to his relationship with Meghan Markle, here's all the big facts:

How old is Prince Harry? Prince Harry in 2016. Picture: Getty Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. He celebrated his 36th birthday in 2020. Harry's full name is Henry Charles Albert David. He is also known as Prince Henry of Wales. Royals don't tend to use a last name, but all descendants of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II (excluding females who marry), technically have the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Who are Prince Harry's parents? Diana, Harry, William and Charles in 1985. Picture: Getty Prince Harry was the second child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, making him the third in line to the throne at the time of his birth.

When and how did Prince Harry meet Meghan Markle? Meghan and Harry in 2018. Picture: Getty The couple met on a blind date, arranged by a mutual friend in London in July 2016. She had been doing press for Suits in the UK. "I didn’t know much about him and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was — I had one question. I said, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind, then it didn’t seem like it would make sense," she said. Harry, Meghan and Archie. Picture: Getty They announced their engagement in late 2017, with a wedding on May 19, 2018. The couple's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in 2019. Meghan is currently pregnant with their second child, a daughter.

How tall is Prince Harry? Prince Harry is 1.86m or 6ft 1in tall. He is slightly shorter than his brother Prince William, who is 1.89m or 6ft 2in tall.

What is Prince Harry's net worth? Prince William and Prince Harry both have an estimated net worth of £28m, according to The Richest.