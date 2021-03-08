Prince Charles facts: Prince of Wales' age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Jenni Falconer 6am - 10am
8 March 2021, 23:48
Prince Charles has been first in line to the British throne since 1952, and is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.
Charles is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958.
As the Prince of Wales, Charles undertakes official duties on behalf of his mother, the Queen. He founded The Prince's Trust in 1976, and is a patron, president or member of over 400 other charities and organisations.
As an environmentalist, Charles continues to raise awareness of organic farming and climate change. Since 1993, Charles has been behind the creation of Poundbury, an experimental new town based on his ideas.
Here are all the big and important facts about Prince Charles:
Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in London, during the reign of his grandfather George VI, on November 14, 1948.
He celebrated his 72nd birthday in 2020.
Charles He was the first child of parents Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He was also the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
After the death of his grandfather and the accession of his mother as Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, Charles became her heir apparent.
As the monarch's eldest son, he automatically took the titles Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
He became the Prince of Wales in 1958.
Charles first met Lady Diana Spencer in 1977, when he was visiting her home, Althorp. However, he was visiting her elder sister, Sarah, and did not romantically meet Diana until 1980.
Charles proposed to Diana in February 1981, and they married in St Paul's Cathedral on July 29.
The couple lived at Kensington Palace, and at Highgrove House, and had two children: Prince William (born 1982) and Prince Harry (born 1984). Charles became the first royal father to be present at his children's births.
However, within five years, the marriage was in trouble due to the couple's differences and nearly 13-year age difference. Both parties also had extramarital affairs, with Charles having a secret relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Charles and Diana separated in 1992, and were divorced in 1996. Diana died in a car crash in 1997 in Paris, aged 36.
After going public with their relationship in the late 1990s, Charles and Camilla married in 2005.
Charles was the only member of the royal family to have a civil wedding rather than a church wedding in England.
The marriage took place at Windsor Guildhall.
The Prince of Wales often suffers from swollen hands and feet during foreign trips, usually in hot climates.
Long flights can sometimes make fingers swell up, and during a tour of Australia in 2012, he joked about his "sausage fingers".
Experts have stated that this can be caused by water retention or poor circulation, or arthritis.
Prince Charles has an estimated net worth of around $400 million, according to The Richest.