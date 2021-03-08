Prince Charles facts: Prince of Wales' age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The Prince Of Wales in 2018. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles has been first in line to the British throne since 1952, and is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

Charles is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held the title since 1958.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles undertakes official duties on behalf of his mother, the Queen. He founded The Prince's Trust in 1976, and is a patron, president or member of over 400 other charities and organisations.

As an environmentalist, Charles continues to raise awareness of organic farming and climate change. Since 1993, Charles has been behind the creation of Poundbury, an experimental new town based on his ideas.

Here are all the big and important facts about Prince Charles: