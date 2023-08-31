Princess Diana had numerous close friendships with musical stars including George Michael, Freddie Mercury and Elton John that included lots of tears, laughter and even some sneaking around in disguises...

Determined not to shut herself away behind the walls of Kensington Palace, fun-loving Diana became close with many musical stars in her private life and her warm-hearted openness had a lasting impression on many of them.

Drawn together through their worldwide fame and their shared experience of being in the public eye, Diana's friendship's with George Michael, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and others became important parts of her life.

Princess Diana and George Michael George Michael cherished his friendship with the Princess, saying how good she was able to make him feel about himself. "Diana was the only person that I knew who made me feel like an ordinary person," he said. Princess Diana and George Michael at the Concert of Hope for World AIDS day at Wembley in 1993. Picture: PA images In an interview quoted in the book George Michael: Freedom, The Ultimate Tribute 1963-2016, the star said he and the Princess: "Clicked in way that was a little bit intangible, and it probably had more to do with our upbringing than anything else."

Speaking to the Mirror in 2016 George said: "I thought she was so great not to be consumed by everything that had happened to her and to keep giving and giving. "I thought she was a really great person - the Elvis of compassion." George spoke of his grief at her death, adding that he arrived crying at her funeral in Westminster Abbey. "I bawled my eyes out at the service," said George. "I had forgotten my hanky and I was really streaming. I was one of the few people in that part of Westminster Abbey that was really blubbering and I remember thinking: 'God, this is going to be really embarrassing.'"

Princess Diana and David Bowie The moment Princess Diana met K.D. Lang, George Michael, Mick Hucknall and David Bowie in a backstage lineup in 1993 has gone down as a moment in rock royalty history. Princess Diana and David Bowie in 1993. Picture: PA images The photos - and video below - were taken before they all played on stage at the Concert of Hope event at Wembley for World AIDS day. David Bowie was the host of the evening and rumours said that he and Diana got on like a house on fire. Princess Diana was Britain's Patron of the National AIDS Trust and the televised concert was performed in front of a packed crowd of 12,000 on the night.

Princess Diana and Liza Minelli Liza Minelli has previously spoken of her close relationship with the Princess and how fortunate she felt to have her friendship "I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend," she said "I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. "Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour. "We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea… My instinct was to protect her. "We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music." "All my life, I've had people bowing and scraping. I haven't encouraged it, that's just how it's been" she added. "Well, Princess Di got pretty used to people bowing and scraping. "So it was a relief for both of us that we could just be ourselves around each other."