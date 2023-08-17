Remembering George Michael's heartwarming and hilarious interview with Michael Parkinson in 1998

17 August 2023, 15:39

Michael Parkinson with George Michael
Michael Parkinson with George Michael. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Tom Eames

The death of Sir Michael Parkinson has got us thinking about some of his greatest interviews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the news of his passing at the age of 88, fans have recalled the many huge names he interviewed - sometimes multiple times - over the seven decades he was active as a broadcaster.

Among the many stars he spoke to on TV included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Cher, Celine Dion, Denzel Washington, Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Edna Everage, Pierce Brosnan, Elton John, Helen Mirren, Olivia Newton-John, Sandra Bullock, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Tom Cruise, Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Bee Gees, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Bing Crosby and many more.

But one such interview was so good that it deserved its own episode.

In 1998, George Michael appeared on the show, which occurred soon after the singer was arrested for public lewdness in Los Angeles.

It was the singer's first appearance on the show, and the introduction was enough to bring a tear to the eye.

George starts the show by telling Parkinson that it was a "great honour" to be on the show, as he remembered how as a child his mother would allow him to stay up late to watch the programme.

He said: "Before we start, actually, I wanted to say that this is a great honour for me because I can remember being, I don't know, eight or nine years old and my mum would allow me to stay up beyond a certain time in the evening only to watch the Parkinson's show.

Michael Parkinson and George Michael
Michael Parkinson and George Michael. Picture: Getty

"She thought it'd be a bit of quality watching. So I'm very, very privileged to be here."

He then joked: "And she probably wouldn't have been quite as thrilled that I had to take my willie out to get on here!"

George was then incredibly honest about the incident in America which saw him arrested, in a way that would have been very brave on mainstream TV in the late 1990s.

He also opened up about the loss of his mother, and his friendship with Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley.

Talking about Andrew, he said: "Andrew's the smart one. Andrew's off surfing in Cornwall and he's taken a real bashing over the know because I'm still here. Andrew gets the constant drubbing every time his name comes up in association with me he almost uniformly gets slagged off.

"I think over the years that's had quite a negative effect on the way he views the industry, the way he views those days in Wham. But he decided just to get away from it all and went and lived down by the coast. So I don't see much of him."

George also performed his latest single 'Outside', which was inspired by his infamous incident in the States.

The interview is a perfect example of Michael Parkinson's laid back style, yet he was still able to get the best out of his guests. George opens up in a way that is refreshing to see all these years later.

Watch the full interview below:

George Michael Honest Interview - 1998

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

Michael Parkinson's best interviews

Michael Parkinson: TV chat show icon's 10 greatest interviews

TV & Film

Rob Lowe with George Michael and Demi Moore

George Michael pictured with Demi Moore and Rob Lowe in adorable throwback '80s photo

George Michael may be back on stage in the near future, after bandmate Andrew Ridgeley has said he's keen on a Wham! hologram tour.

Andrew Ridgeley wants to bring George Michael back for a Wham! hologram show: "I'd pay to see it"
All you need to know about Wham!'s mega-hit 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'.

The Story Of… 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' by Wham!

Song Facts

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andrea Corr in 1997

Andrea Corr facts: Corrs singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Music

Bill Medley in 1977

Bill Medley facts: Righteous Brothers singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

Music

Samantha Fox in 2018

Samantha Fox facts: Model and singer's age, wife, songs and career explained

Music

Olivia Newton-John's husband has opened up about his year without his late wife and how he celebrated their first wedding anniversary without her.

Olivia Newton-John's husband opens up about losing wife and how he marked their 15th anniversary

Olivia Newton-John

Sinead O'Connor had Demi Moore in mind to play her in a biopic.

Sinead O’Connor wanted Demi Moore to play her in biopic before the Irish star died

Music

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones has turned 23-years-old, and her mother Iman has celebrated with a stunning photo montage of her young daughter.

David Bowie: Iman pays tribute to daughter Lexi on 23rd birthday with 'Little Wonder' video

David Bowie