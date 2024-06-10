When George Michael joined Beyoncé for an electrifying surprise performance of 'If I Were A Boy'

The crowd roared when George Michael joined Beyoncé on stage at the O2 area in 2009 (pictured). Picture: YouTube

The ex-Wham! Star appeared on stage on the last night of Beyonce's O2 run in 2009

George Michael performed with some of the greatest singers of all time throughout the 35 years of his career.

The star duetted with everyone from Paul McCartney to Pavarotti, but perhaps none came close to the crowds' reaction when he joined Beyoncé on stage at the O2 area in 2009.

Fresh off his own 25 Live Tour, the ex-Wham! star was invited by the US singer to surprise the audience on the last night of the London leg of her I Am... tour.

Two minutes into her performance of her 2008 smash hit song 'If I Were A Boy', George Michael appeared on stage behind her, with Beyoncé turning to him and yelling "Sing it!"

George then started his own version of the chorus to 'If I Were a Boy' as a delighted Beyoncé watched on, before joining him on the vocals.

Michael's duet with Beyoncé is just one in a long line of incredible performances with other artists.

George Michael was just 21 years old when he got on stage and sang a flawless performance of his hit song 'Careless Whisper' with soul legend Smokey Robinson in 1985.

That same year, George went on to duet with Stevie Wonder on the song 'Love’s in Need of Love Today' when NBC threw a party to celebrate Motown's legacy, and George had the honour of being one of only three white artists asked to perform.

1987 saw George duet with the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, with the song 'I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)' which went on to top charts in both the UK and US, and 1991 saw him collaborate with Sir Elton John on a breathtaking version of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'.

At the turn of the millennium, George sang a sensational operatic duet with Pavarotti, and 2005 marked George Michael's re-recording of 'Heal The Pain' with none other than Beatles star, Sir Paul McCartney.

George's turn on stage with Beyoncé came just months before he made a surprise appearance on The X Factor to sing alongside winner Joe McElderry, and just three years before what would be George's last ever live performance before his death.

2000 saw George sang a sensational operatic duet with Pavarotti in Modena, Italy. Picture: Getty

1991 saw George Michael collaborate with Sir Elton John on a breathtaking version of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'. Picture: Getty

The star performed his last ever gig at Earls Court, London on October 17, 2012, and a recording of the encore of the show became the final time the singer was ever seen performing on stage.

The video footage was shot on the last night of George Michael's 75 date Symphonica Tour - the final show of three performed at Earls Court.

During the encore George and his band played 'Amazing', 'I'm Your Man' and 'Freedom 90'.

Speaking to the packed venue, George announced: "London, you have made the last night f****** perfect.

2005 marked George Michael re-recording 'Heal The Pain' with Sir Paul McCartney (the pair pictured performing at Live 8 in 2005). Picture: Getty

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at his beloved house in Goring-on-Thames, which he recorded during a home video tour in 2004. Picture: Getty

"It has truly been a privilege to play with these musicians for the last year and we want to say a big thank you to you all."

The 75-date Symphonica Tour was the final set of concerts before George retired from the spotlight for the last few years of his life.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at his beloved house in Goring-on-Thames, which he recorded during a home video tour in 2004.

The village has become an unofficial shrine to the star, and a long-planned memorial for the pop icon was reportedly finally given the go-ahead in 2023.