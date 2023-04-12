Celine Dion and Pavarotti duet: When the world's two greatest singers stunned an audience of millions

12 April 2023, 15:43 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 16:11

Pavarotti and Celine Dion duetting at the 'Paravotti & Friends' concert in 1998.
Pavarotti and Celine Dion duetting at the 'Paravotti & Friends' concert in 1998. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion

By Naomi Bartram

Luciano Pavarotti unexpectedly teamed up with Celine Dion to sing one of her biggest hits.

Pavarotti was one of the most successful opera singers in history and enjoyed a career of more than 50 years.

As well as winning seven Grammy Awards, he sold over 100 million records and the first Three Tenors recording became the best-selling classical album of all time.

But in June 1998, Pavarotti decided to join forces with the of ballads, Celine Dion, for a beautiful performance of her track 'I Hate You Then I Love You'.

But in June 1998, Pavarotti decided to join forces with the of ballads, Celine Dion, for a beautiful performance of her track 'I Hate You Then I Love You'.
But in June 1998, Pavarotti decided to join forces with the of ballads, Celine Dion, for a beautiful performance of her track 'I Hate You Then I Love You'. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion
June 1998 saw Luciano Pavarotti host a benefit concert in his home town of Modena, Italy to raise money for the War Child charity and the orphans of war-torn Liberia.
June 1998 saw Luciano Pavarotti host a benefit concert in his home town of Modena, Italy to raise money for the War Child charity and the orphans of war-torn Liberia. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion
Celine Dion duetted with Pavarotti in 1998
Celine Dion duetted with Pavarotti in 1998. Picture: Alamy

June 1998 saw Luciano Pavarotti host a benefit concert in his home town of Modena, Italy to raise money for the War Child charity and the orphans of war-torn Liberia.

The event saw an incredible line-up of talent descend on the small Italian city for a the gig.

Singers on the night including the Spice Girls, Jon Bon Jovi, Eros Ramazzotti and The Corrs, who each either sang renditions of their own hits or stunning duets with the operatic star.

Celine’s beautiful vocals are matched perfectly with Pavarotti’s powerful notes and the song was such a hit on the night that the pair later released the duet as a promotional single in Italy, later that year.
Celine’s beautiful vocals are matched perfectly with Pavarotti’s powerful notes and the song was such a hit on the night that the pair later released the duet as a promotional single in Italy, later that year. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion
Celine Dion performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'I Hate You Then I Love You', a song released by Celine the year before in 1997.
Celine Dion performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'I Hate You Then I Love You', a song released by Celine the year before in 1997. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion
The benefit concert was broadcast live in various countries and the stunning duet between Pavarotti and Celine Dion was later released on DVD and as part of the night's live album.
Celine Dion bowed to Pavarotti at the end of their performance, in front of a crowd of 25,000. Picture: Decca Music/Luciano Pavarotti/Celine Dion

Celine Dion performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'I Hate You Then I Love You', a song released by Celine the year before in 1997.

Celine’s beautiful vocals are matched perfectly with Pavarotti’s powerful notes and the song was such a hit on the night that the pair later released the duet as a promotional single in Italy, later that year.

The benefit concert was broadcast live in various countries and the stunning duet between Pavarotti and Celine Dion was later released on DVD and as part of the night's live album.

Watch Celine Dion and Luciano Pavarotti's duet below:

Céline Dion, Luciano Pavarotti - I Hate You Then I Love You (Live)

The duo performed in front of 25,000 on the night, a performance which has since been watched over three million times on YouTube.

One YouTube viewer wrote: “Celine was obviously in awe of Luciano the entire time. This duet can never be replicated. Celine's voice is so resonant here. Bellísima!”

Someone else said: “Luciano had sung with a lot of pop stars but it's only with Celine that his eyes shined and their voices matched.”

Throughout the night​ of entertainment,​ Pavarotti also invited the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and Stevie Wonder to sing with him.
Throughout the night​ of entertainment,​ Pavarotti also invited the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and Stevie Wonder to sing with him. Picture: London Records/Decca/YouTube

Luciano Pavarotti & Stevie Wonder - Peace Wanted Just To Be Free | HD

“I love Celine! showing admiration and respect to this great man!,” said a third fan.

Throughout the night​ of entertainment,​ Pavarotti also invited Stevie Wonder to sing a stunning duet of 'Peace Just Wanted To Be Free'.

He even enjoyed a performance with the Spice Girls just a week after Geri Halliwell quit the band.

The remaining girls - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - went on as a quartet and performed one of their biggest hits, Viva Forever.

The concert was just one in a series of benefit gigs between 1992 and 2003 to raise money for humanitarian causes.

The Spice Girls sung with Pavarotti at a concert in 1998
The Spice Girls sung with Pavarotti at a concert in 1998. Picture: Alamy
Pavarotti raised money each year for victims of war, with each year's proceedings dedicated to the victims of a different country's war including Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Pavarotti raised money each year for victims of war, with each year's proceedings dedicated to the victims of a different country's war including Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo. Picture: Getty

Entitled 'Pavarotti & Friends' and performed each year in Pavarotti's hometown of Modena, money was raised for victims of war, with each year's proceedings dedicated to the victims of a different country's war including Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Across eleven years, stars from stage and screen joined Pavarotti to raise money for the causes including George Michael, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Liza Minelli, U2, Meat Loaf and Lionel Richie to name just a few, and the concert became so huge that in 1995 Princess Diana even flew to Modena to lend her support to the operatic star.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

The singer turned 55-years-old on March 30 and is believed to have celebrated the occasion at her Las Vegas home, where she is recovering since her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion returns to social media to thank fans for support amid battle with Stiff Person Syndrome
In a beautiful video released by the singer's team, Celine can be seen blowing out candles while surrounded by her children and late husband René Angélil.

Celine Dion: Star releases unseen private photos on 55th birthday as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome
Little did Celine Dion – or her fans – know that her appearance at the BST concert in Hyde Park on July 5, 2019 would be the last time the singer would perform in public before being diagnosed with a devastating incurable illness.

Celine Dion's last performance: Star sings 'My Heart Will Go On' before Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dolly Parton will appear on Kenny Rogers' new album

Kenny Rogers posthumous album features lost Dolly Parton duet and 'Wonderful Tonight' cover

Country

Busker Mike Yung was shooting a video of him singing Ed Sheeran's new song 'Eyes Closed' in Brooklyn on Monday (April 11) when he was surprised by the superstar himself.

Ed Sheeran surprises busker with stunning impromptu duet before gifting him tickets to concert

Ed Sheeran

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid

Tina Turner reveals she always had a crush on Mick Jagger

Tina Turner

The 78-year-old marked the end of his most recent tour by getting the new ink in a tattoo parlour in New Zealand.

Rod Stewart, 78, proudly shows off new tattoo in tribute to his Scottish roots

Rod Stewart

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and family

Priscilla Presley denies family feud with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie's will

Elvis Presley