Celine Dion's sister shares health update after star's Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion, 54, was diagnosed with 'Stiff Person Syndrome' in December of last year. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Celine Dion has been quietly battling Stiff-Person Syndrome after being diagnosed in 2022.

Celine Dion's sister has given fans an update on the star's health worries.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer, 54, was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in December of last year.

The rare autoimmune neurological disorder affects 'one in a million' people, and is characterised by muscle spasms, often triggered by noise, touch and stress.

Celine Dion's sister Claudette has given fans an update on the star's health worries. Picture: Alamy

Celine Dion's sister Claudette has revealed the singer is staying positive despite the shocking diagnosis.

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said: "I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, so very generous and talented and in love with life as well."

"Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage," she added.

"I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that's for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she continues to recover."

Celine Dion's rare neurological disorder affects 'one in a million' people, and is characterised by muscle spasms, often triggered by noise, touch and stress. Picture: Alamy

Celine Dion revealed to the world that she was suffering from the rare illness in a video released on December 8, 2022.

In the footage published on her Instagram page, Celine said her health had been causing her trouble for an extended period of time.

She said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through.

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having," she added.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to.

"It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Upon Celine's announcement, fans were quick to send support to the star, with one writing: "Celine you are so brave and courageous! Please please please take care of yourself and you and Renee's children and know that your adoring fans will still be here when you are ready."