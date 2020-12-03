The Voice Kids: Blind girl, 9, astounds judges with spectacular version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

9-year-old Emma Cerchi, The Voice Kids France's youngest ever winner, floored the judges with her audition of Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'.

The youngster, who suffers from a genetic eye disease that is gradually turning her blind, was competing in the semi-final of the show when she gave the spectacular performance.

Singing 'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion is no mean feat even for the most experienced of singers, but the 9-year-old blew away the audience and judges with her voice, which saw her go on to win the final of the 2018 show.

Emma Cerchi suffers from Léber's congenital amaurosis, a genetic disease which causes her to gradually lose her sight, but since winning The Voice Kids has spoken about her want to be treated normally.

"I was two-and-a-half years old when I was detecting spots in my eyes. My parents told me that I stumbled at the slightest obstacle," she told Journal du Dimanche in February 2020.

After going to see numerous specialists, an ophthalmologist told her family that they were in a race against time for scientists to find an antidote.

"If research fails to find a cure, I will go blind," she said, adding "I don't want to feel different from the others. I have my games, my buddies, my girlfriends, which have not changed since my victory at The Voice Kids."

The judges hugged Emma and priased her performance which saw her go on to win the final of the show. Picture: TF1/ITV

Emma's beautiful performance at such a young age is just one of the many talents to emerge from The Voice Kids, which now has TV shows across the world including Spain, Belgium and Italy and as far afield as Mexico, The Philippines and Russia.

The 2020 UK version of the show saw a plethora of incredibly talented youngsters compete to be crowned the winner, under the increasingly difficult measures of COVID-19's lockdowns and social distancing.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the UK's The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and 12-year-old Dara sang Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' to a huge reaction from the judges.

The youngest ever finalist on the show, 7-year-old Victoria Alsina, sang a beautiful rendition of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' but 2020's winner was Justine Afante, 13, who was crowned after singing flawless covers of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time' and Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing'.

Elsewhere in the world youngsters have been stunning audiences with their huge talents.

"My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion was the main theme to the blockbuster film Titanic and has sold over 18 million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time. Picture: Getty

On The Voice Kids France Naomi Aye, 12, sang an amazing acoustic version of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and in The Philippines, tiny 8-year-old singer, Angelico “Echo” Claridad, won the judges hearts with a staggering version of hit Bee Gees song, 'Too Much Heaven'.

Whereas on the German edition of The Voice Kids, footage of 13-year-old singer, Laura Kamhuber, blowing judges away with a stunning version of Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You’ has garnered a staggering 270 million views on YouTube.

Yet it was in the UK where one of the most memorable auditions of recent times took place. In 2020 Daria, Gracie and Jarren who gave a flawless performance of Freddie Mercury's 'Barcelona' in what has been dubbed one of The Voice Kids' best ever auditions.