Voice Kids: Boy, 11, sings mesmerising version of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ to a standing ovation

16 November 2020, 12:45 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 15:10

It's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to one boy when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele.

11-year-old Johan was competing on The Voice Kids in France when he sang the incredible song by Adele and blew the judges and audience away.

Johan, 11, was competing in the blind auditions round of The Voice Kids France when the beautiful moment took place.

Despite English not being his first language, the nervous youngster sang a stunning version of the number one song, earning himself both a place in the audience's hearts and the next round of the famous talent show.

Johan, 11, was competing in the blind auditions round of The Voice Kids France when the beautiful moment took place.
The 2015 footage shows Johan's parents in tears backstage as he sings the notoriously difficult song as the judges clasp their hearts and watched mesmerised as the young boy hits Adele's high notes.
The video is the latest in a series of stunning audition tapes from The Voice Kids, proving children can often give adults a run for their money in the vocal stakes.

France's edition of the TV talent show has unearthed some incredible young talent since it's first series in 2014.

11-year-old Jonah was competing on the second series of The Voice Kids in France when the blind audition took place.
Earlier this year 12-year-old contestant, Naomi Aye, blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' earning her a place in the final of the series.

Whereas on the German edition of The Voice Kids, footage of 13-year-old singer, Laura Kamhuber, blowing judges away with a stunning version of Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You’ has garnered a staggering 270 million views on YouTube.

The video is the latest in a series of stunning audition tapes from The Voice Kids, proving children can often give adults a run for their money in the vocal stakes.
2020's UK version of The Voice Kids, had a plethora of incredible performances, filmed both in the weeks leading up to lockdown and with a socially distanced audience in August.

Staggering performances include 10-year-old George Elliott challenging Freddie Mercury with a stunning version of 'Radio Gaga', Dara McNicholl, 12, singing Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' and 7-year-old Victoria Alsina wowing the audience with Mariah Carey's 'Hero'.

However, perhaps the most incredible - and surprising - audition of the series was performed by Daria, Gracie and Jarren who gave a flawless performance of Freddie Mercury's 'Barcelona' in what has been dubbed one of The Voice Kids' best ever auditions.

