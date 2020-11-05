The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Picture: TFI/The Voice/Getty

A 12-year-old contestant on The Voice Kids blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance.

Taking place during the during the blind audition round of the seventh series, Naomi played the piano and gave her own take on Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody', causing the judges to turn around and watch her in wonderment.

The talented pre-teen even finished the performance with a note-perfect falsetto that we're sure Freddie Mercury himself would be proud.

The talented pre-teen even finished the performance with a note-perfect falsetto that we're sure Freddie Mercury himself would be proud. Picture: TFI/The Voice

Contestant Naomi Aye on The Voice Kids blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: TFI/The Voice

Naomi went on to perform a beautiful version of Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep' in the Battles round of the show and Lady Gaga's 'I Will Never Love Again' in the semi-finals.

The youngster eventually made it all the way to the final of the show on October 10, where she sang a song by French artist Lara Fabian and narrowly lost to winner Rébecca Sayaque.

Naomi's rendition isn't the first time incredible versions of Queen songs have been performed on The Voice Kids.

On the 2020 UK series, ten-year-old George Elliott stunned viewers with an incredible rendition of 'Radio Gaga'.

Naomi went on to perform a beautiful version of Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep' in the Battles round of the show and Lady Gaga's 'I Will Never Love Again' in the semi-finals. Picture: TFI/The Voice

Taking to the stage for the semi-final shown on August 22, George, who was being mentored by judge Danny Jones from McFly, gave a pitch-perfect performance of the notoriously difficult song and even encouraged the audience to join in - just like Freddie Mercury famously used to do.

The version was so astounding that it earned him not only a standing ovation from the audience, but a place in the final as Danny Jones' chosen star performer.

Elsewhere on the TV series, the Battles round saw three talented youngsters sing a beautiful version of Freddie Mercury's 'Barcelona', dubbed as one of the best ever auditions on The Voice Kids.

Daria, Gracie and Jarren were competing for a place in the semi-finals on Danny Jones' team when they gave a flawless performance of the the powerful song by the Queen frontman and operatic soprano Montserrat Caballé.

Other contestants on the 2020 show had also bravely sang famous songs by iconic artists.

12-year-old boy Dara McNicholl performed a beautiful version of Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' for his first audition and 7-year-old Victoria Alsina sang an incredible version of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' to earn herself a place The Voice Kids final.