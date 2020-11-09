The Voice Kids: Girl, 13, stuns viewers with flawless performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

9 November 2020, 14:53

The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston
The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston. Picture: ITV/Sat.1

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Footage of a 13-year-old singer blowing The Voice Kids judges away with a stunning version of Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You’ has garnered a staggering 270 million views on YouTube.

Laura Kamhuber, 13, was appearing on the first season of Germany's The Voice Kids when she gave the amazing performance.

The beautiful moment took place during the 2013 show's blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston, causing the judges to become temporarily speechless.

The youngster belted out the incredibly difficult song to the stunned television studio, earning a standing ovation from judges and audience alike.

In an unusual move, once the Austrian youngster had finished the spine-tingling performance, she was invited to go down and sit on the red chairs.

Laura Kamhuber, 13, was appearing on the first season of Germany's The Voice Kids in 2013 when she gave the amazing performance.
Laura Kamhuber, 13, was appearing on the first season of Germany's The Voice Kids in 2013 when she gave the amazing performance. Picture: ITV/Sat.1
The youngster belted out the incredible difficult song to the stunned television studio, earning a standing ovation from judges and audience alike.
The youngster belted out the incredibly difficult song to the stunned television studio, earning a standing ovation from judges and audience alike. Picture: ITV/Sat.1

German singer-songwriter judge Tim Bendzko, got out of his seat to give Laura his spot and told her in disbelief: "You know this is a forbidden song? You're not actually allowed to sing this song because it is unsingable. You sang it sensationally. It was incredible."

Fellow judge Lena Meyer-Landrut, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2010 singing 'Satellite', was equally gobsmacked by the performance.

"I have to briefly admit, I'm speechless," she began.

"Join my team. Be my teacher," she laughed, "how is it possible that something like that escapes from your body?

In an unusual move, once the Austrian youngster had finished the spine-tingling performance, she was invited to go down and sit on the red chairs.
In an unusual move, once the Austrian youngster had finished the spine-tingling performance, she was invited to go down and sit on the red chairs. Picture: ITV/Sat.1
Judge Tim Bendzko gave Laura his chair, telling her in disbelief: "You know this is a forbidden song? You sang it sensationally. It was incredible."
Judge Tim Bendzko gave Laura his chair, telling her in disbelief: "You know this is a forbidden song? You sang it sensationally. It was incredible.". Picture: ITV/Sat.1

Laura Kamhuber's performance in 2013 has became so famous that the now iconic audition has had over 270 million views and is the most watched YouTube video by an Austrian artist.

Since being catapulted to fame on The Voice Kids, Laura has released three albums of soul and folk songs and in 2017 she was names a youth ambassador for for the UNESCO Austria's Gold Ribbon Campaign "Warriors and Angels".

Laura's rendition isn't the first time incredible versions of Whitney Houston songs have been performed on The Voice Kids.

On the 2020 UK series, 12-year-old boy Dara McNicholl stunned viewers with a spectacular rendition of 'I Have Nothing' for his first audition.

Since being catapulted to fame on The Voice Kids in 2013 Laura has released three albums of soul and folk songs.
Since being catapulted to fame on The Voice Kids in 2013 Laura has released three albums of soul and folk songs and her original audition has garnered over 270 million YouTube views. Picture: Getty

After Dara's incredible performance, all four judges Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am and Danny Jones, were begging to have him on their team.

"You didn't miss a note. It was like crystal clear," Paloma told him.

McFly's Danny Jones added he was "lost for words because I feel like I am in the presence of something special."

In a later episode of the show 13-year-old Justine Afante gave a stunning pitch-perfect rendition of Whitney Houston's iconic 'One Moment In Time, earning herself a place in the final of the show where she would eventually be crowned the winner.

