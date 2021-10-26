Cissy Houston facts: Whitney Houston's mother's age, children, husband and career revealed

Who is Cissy Houston?

Cissy Houston facts: Singer’s age, children, husband and career revealed. Picture: Getty

Cissy Houston is an award-winning gospel and soul singer who has performed with some of the world’s greatest performers.

She is best known for performing as a back-up singer for artists such as Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

After Cissy and Aretha’s initial meeting, the pair went on to maintain a friendship that lasted for the rest of Aretha’s lifetime.

Cissy’s success as a background singer led her to eventually start performing as a solo artist. Throughout her solo endeavours, Cissy has released several albums and won two Grammy awards.

Cissy won her first Grammy in 1996 in the category Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album for her record Face to Face. Cissy won her second Grammy in the same category in 1998 for her album He Leadeth Me.

Speaking about her early life in a rare interview, Cissy explained how she got into music from a young age.

“My sisters and brother, there was four of us, we sang a quartet. [We sang] acapella first which was all they were doing at that time. And it’s wonderful, wonderful music,” Cissy explained.

The Grammy-award winning singer explained that in her early childhood she didn’t enjoy singing and didn’t want to pursue it. Cissy explained further and said that she “learned to love it”.