Dionne Warwick facts: Singer's age, husband, children and relation to Whitney Houston revealed

22 April 2021, 16:42

Dionne Warwick
Picture: Getty

Dionne Warwick is one of the most iconic soul artists of all time.

The American singer is second only to Aretha Franklin as the most-charted female vocalist of all time in the US, with many hits around the world.

Dionne Warwick songs: Her 7 greatest ever

Here are all the big and important facts about the legendary artist.

  1. How old is Dionne Warwick?

    Dionne Warwick was born on December 12, 1940. She celebrated her 80th birthday in 2020.

    Born Marie Dionne Warrick (with two R's), Dionne was born in Orange, New Jersey to parents Lee Drinkard and Mancel Warrick.

    Her mother was the manager of the Drinkard Singers, and her father was a Pullman porter, chef and record promoter.

    Dionne was named after her aunt on her mother's side. Her parents were both African American, and she also has Native American and Dutch ancestry.

  2. Who was Dionne Warwick's husband and how many children does she have?

    Dionne Warwick and her son Damon Elliott
    Dionne Warwick and her son Damon Elliott. Picture: Getty

    Dionne Warwick married actor and drummer William David Elliott (1934–1983), in 1966; but they divorced in May 1967. They later reconciled and were remarried in August 1967.

    In January 1969, she gave birth to her first son, David Elliott. In 1973, her second son Damon Elliott was born. In May 1975, the couple separated again.

    Damon Elliott is a successful music producer, working with artists including Beyoncé, Pink, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

  3. What is Dionne Warwick's net worth?

    Dionne Warwick declared bankruptcy in New Jersey on March 21, 2013.

    Due to the reported mismanagement of her business affairs, she listed liabilities that included nearly $7 million owed to the Internal Revenue Service from 1991 to 1999, and over $3 million in business taxes owed to the state of California.

    As she was unable to have an agreement with tax officials, she and her lawyer decided that declaring bankruptcy was her best option.

    In 2013, it was reported that she had $25,000 in assets.

  4. How is she related to Whitney Houston?

    Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston
    Picture: Getty

    Dionne Warwick's cousin was singer Whitney Houston.

    Her aunt is gospel vocalist Cissy Houston, Whitney's mother.

  5. Who was her sister Dee Dee Warwick?

    Dionne Warwick's sister Dee Dee Warwick also had a successful singing career, scoring several hits including the original version of 'I'm Gonna Make You Love Me' and 'I Want To Be With You'.

    Who was Dee Dee Warwick and what are the Whitney Houston allegations?

    A new documentary titled Whitney features various friends and relations of the late singer Whitney Houston allege that Dee Dee molested Whitney as a child. However, Dionne has since dismissed the rumours.

    Dee Dee struggled with drug addictions for many years, and was in failing health for a long period.Her sister Dionne was with her when she died on October 18, 2008, in a nursing home in Essex County, New Jersey, aged 66.

