Dionne Warwick's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dionne Warwick is undoubtedly one of the most iconic soul singers of all time.

From her Burt Bacharach-era soul era of the 1960s to her 1980s comeback, she has had many timeless songs that we always love hearing.

Here are just a few of the very best from the legendary singer:

'You're Gonna Need Me' Released in 1973, this song began Dionne's post-Bacharach/David era, and was written by the Motown team of Holland-Dozier-Holland. The song would later be revived as a hip-hop sample, most notably by J Dilla on the track 'Stop'.

'Dont Make Me Over' This was Dionne's first ever single, released in 1962. Like many of her early hits, it was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It was later covered as a dance song by Sybil in 1989.

'I'll Never Love This Way Again' Produced by her record labelmate Barry Manilow, this song gave Dionne a top 5 hit in the States.

'Anyone Who Had a Heart' Another Bacharach/David number, this was a considerable hit around the world for Dionne in 1964. However, Cilla Black's cover version beat her to it in the UK, taking the Liverpool icon to number one, leading Dionne's original to stall at number 47.

'That's What Friends Are For' (with Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder) Written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager, this was first released by Rod Stewart in 1982 for the film Night Shift. However, it is best known as this 1985 charity single - credited to 'Dionne Warwick and Friends' - which was released as a charity single for AIDS research and prevention. Teaming up with Elton, Stevie and Gladys, itt was a huge hit, becoming the number-one single of 1986 in the US, raising over $3 million for its cause.

'I Say a Little Prayer' While Aretha Franklin may have recorded the most famous version a year later, it was originally by Dionne. It was intended by lyricist Hal David to convey a woman's concern for her partner who is serving in the Vietnam War. Burt Bacharach was apparently not pleased with the final completed version of the song. It went unreleased until September 1967, when it was included on the album The Windows of the World.

'I'll Never Fall in Love Again' Bacharach and David wrote this song for the 1968 Broadway musical Promises, Promises. Their protege Dionne soon released her own version, and it became arguably the most famous of all. Folk singer Bobbie Gentry also scored a big hit with a cover in the UK.

'Do You Know the Way to San Jose?' This was another hit for the holy trinity of Bacharach/David/Warwick, and it became Dionne's biggest hit yet in 1968. David's lyrics tell the story of a resident of San Jose, California who, having failed to break into the showbiz industry in Los Angeles, is set to return to their hometown.

'Heartbreaker' In 1982, Dionne Warwick scored a huge comeback success thanks to this Bee Gees-composed pop anthem. Barry Gibb can also be heard on backing vocals. 8 songs you didn't know were written by Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees Maurice Gibb later said: "I cried my eyes out after we wrote it. I drove home and thought, 'We should be doing this one', and when she did it, it was brilliant. We sang on it, and it still became like a duet between the Bee Gees and Dionne Warwick."