Barry Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

The Bee Gees' Sir Barry Gibb is one of the world's best loved and most respected musicians and singer-songwriters of all time.

From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Robin and Maurice in the Bee Gees, Sir Barry Gibb is a true icon of pop music.

But who is his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.

Barry Gibb nearly died when he was a baby Barry Gibb. Picture: Getty When Barry was nearly two years old, he was badly scalded. His mother had made some tea, which she had put on the table, Barry climbed up and pulled the tea pot down, which poured all over him. He had to stay in hospital for two and a half months. See more: Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960 He later said: "Then the gangrene set in. Because in those days, the advancement of medicine simply didn't apply to people with bad scalds, so you didn't have skin grafts, you didn't have things like that. "But this was a particularly bad scald, and I think I had 20 minutes to live at some point. The incredible thing for me is that whole two years is wiped from my memory, the whole period of being in hospital. See more: Remembering the last time the Bee Gees performed live together "The idea of being burnt is in there somewhere, but I have no knowledge of it. I've got the scars but I have no knowledge."