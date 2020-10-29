Bee Gees documentary with new Barry Gibb interview is coming to cinemas

Bee Gees documentary with new Barry Gibb interview 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is coming to cinemas. Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

The first feature-length Bee Gees documentary will be coming to cinemas for one night only later this year.

A real treat for Bee Gees fans, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will be released at UK cinemas on Thursday, December 3.

The film looks back at the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, as well as their incredible music.

It also promises to be "a story of staggering achievement and loss but also serves as an exploration into the underlying creativity behind the enduring phenomenon of the band".

It will feature a brand new interview Sir Barry Gibb, as well as from fans and friends Eric Clapton, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Frank Marshall, the man behind films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Jurassic World: Dominion, it was an official selection for the 2020 Telluride Film Festival.

"Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life," Marshall said.

"But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost 3 years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique. It’s been such an honor to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact The Bee Gee's have had on popular music."