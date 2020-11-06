Barry Gibb announces new album of country Bee Gees cover duets including Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John

Barry Gibb is releasing a new album of country covers of Bee Gees songs. Picture: RCA/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Sir Barry Gibb has announced a brand new album of country covers of Bee Gees classic, teaming up with massive stars including Dolly Parton and Keith Urban.

Bee Gees legend Sir Barry Gibb has always been a big fan of bluegrass and country music, and the talented star has announced a new album of country updates of some of his most famous songs.

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 sees Barry performing duets with country superstars old and new, including his good friends Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton.

The album will be released on January 8, and you can see snippets from the album in the trailer below:

12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry, with duets including Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, David Rawlings, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.

You can hear the new version of 'Words of a Fool' with Grammy Award-winning Jason Isbell below:

Speaking about the new album Barry Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

The full tracklisting:

1. “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” with Keith Urban

2. “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell

3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile

4. “Too Much Heaven” with Alison Krauss

5. “Lonely Days” with Little Big Town

6. “Words” with Dolly Parton

7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow

10. “To Love Somebody” with Jay Buchanan

11. “Rest Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John

12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

It will be Barry Gibb's third solo album, and his first since 2016's In the Now.