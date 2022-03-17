Keith Urban facts: Country singer's wife, children, age, height and career revealed

How old is Keith Urban and how did he become a famous singer?

Keith Urban is 52-years-old and was born in Whangarei, New Zealand on October 26, 1967.

After taking guitar lessons as a child, Keith was a contestant on Australian TV talent show New Faces and made inroads on the Australian country music scene, playing on various local TV shows before being signed by EMI and releasing his self-titled first album in 1990.

After moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 1992, Keith worked with various country artists for the next decade including Toby Keith and Paul Jefferson before winning the Top New Male Vocalist Award at the 2001 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Keith has garnered worldwide success, has been a judge on American Idol and is only the second singer in country music history to have nine albums go platinum and multi-platinum.

His most famous hits include 'You'll Think of Me', 'Raining on Sunday' and 'Blue Ain't Your Color'.