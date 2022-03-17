Keith Urban facts: Country singer's wife, children, age, height and career revealed

17 March 2022, 19:51

Keith Urban
Keith Urban. Picture: Getty

Keith Urban, Australia's biggest country music export, is married to Nicole Kidman, has been a judge on American Idol and has platinum-selling albums across the world.

  1. How old is Keith Urban and how did he become a famous singer?

    Keith Urban is 52-years-old and was born in Whangarei, New Zealand on October 26, 1967.

    After taking guitar lessons as a child, Keith was a contestant on Australian TV talent show New Faces and made inroads on the Australian country music scene, playing on various local TV shows before being signed by EMI and releasing his self-titled first album in 1990.

    Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3
    Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3. Picture: Getty

    After moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 1992, Keith worked with various country artists for the next decade including Toby Keith and Paul Jefferson before winning the Top New Male Vocalist Award at the 2001 Academy of Country Music Awards.

    Keith has garnered worldwide success, has been a judge on American Idol and is only the second singer in country music history to have nine albums go platinum and multi-platinum.

    His most famous hits include 'You'll Think of Me', 'Raining on Sunday' and 'Blue Ain't Your Color'.

  2. Who is Keith Urban married to?

    Keith Urban is famously married to Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

    The couple met at G'Day LA, a Hollywood event honoring Australians and got married the year after in 2006.

    The couple split their time between their homes in LA, Sydney, Nashville and New York, and are spending the lockdown at their Tennessee home.

    Since quarantine started Keith has been regularly uploading videos of himself playing the guitar in the couple's basement studio (above) with Nicole Kidman featuring on a Facebook live that he performed at home.

    32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 - Arrivals
    32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  3. Does Keith Urban have children?

    Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Sighting - March 28, 2017
    Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Sighting - March 28, 2017. Picture: Getty

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters together.

    Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 11, was born in 2008 and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 9, was born in 2010.

    Keith recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was playing "lots of games" with his children while the family self-isolated at home and there's also been "a lot of music around the piano, dancing, and getting out in our backyard."

  4. How tall is Keith Urban?

    Keith Urban is 5'10" (178 cm) and his wife Nicole Kidman is 5'11" (180 cm).

  5. What is Keith Urban's net worth?

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert... Picture: Getty

    Keith Urban is worth a reported $75 million.

    His fortune comes from 11 studio albums, four compilation albums and 49 singles plus stints as judges on The Voice and American Idol.

    His wife Nicole Kidman is worth $259 million and the couple own a large property portfolio.

