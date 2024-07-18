Cody Johnson keeps it simple with classic version of 'Star Spangled Banner' at MLB All-Star Game

18 July 2024, 10:23

Cody Johnson at Globe Life Field
Cody Johnson at Globe Life Field. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

It's been quite the week for the National Anthem at the baseball.

It's All-Star season in Major League Baseball, and for the most American of occasions, the national anthem has been making headlines recently.

Ingrid Andress's uncharacteristic performance of 'The Star Spangled Banner' grabbed the wrong sort of attention earlier in the week at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas ahead of the Home Run Derby.

The following night (July 16) Cody Johnson's simple take on the anthem got better notice before the All-Star Game.

Johnson didn't oversing the tune, giving it just enough of his own country style after taking off his hat as a mark of respect before he kicked into the anthem.

Cody Johnson released his major label debut Ain't Nothin' To It in 2019, but by that point he had already long paid his dues, self-releasing six albums.

2016's Gotta Be Me even made it to number two on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

His most recent record was 2023's Leather, which has been billed as the first half of a 24-track deluxe album.

