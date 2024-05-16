Post Malone facts: Rapper's country switch, age, career, relationships, family and tattoos revealed

By Thomas Edward

He's one of the biggest rappers of this era.

Post Malone has carved a place in rap music history for his distinct vocal style and notable aesthetic, which has evolved from a face-tattooed braid-wearing youngster to a grungy hip-hop-pop-rock megastar.

Holding a record for achieving the most diamond-certified songs (nine), Post has risen to the top, becoming one of the best-selling rappers this century.

He has sold over 80 million records worldwide, scoring four number one hits on the US Billboard charts, as well as two number one albums.

His numerous accolades include ten Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and nine Grammy Award nominations.

Renowned for his unique style and approachable persona, Post has found a greater audience due to his desire to shape-shift and embrace new music influences beyond rap.

How old is Post Malone and where was he born?

Born Austin Richard Post on 4th July 1995 in Syracuse, New York, Post Malone was raised by his father Richard and stepmother Jodie. He celebrated his 28th birthday in 2023.

When he was just nine years old, his family relocated to Grapevine, Texas after his dad began working for the Dallas Cowboys American football team.

Whilst living in New York, his dad was a DJ who introduced a young Post to a variety of different music genres such as rock, country, and hip-hop.

It was during these formative years when Post discovered his love for music, and began playing the guitar.

How did Post Malone get his name and his start in music?

As young aspiring rapper Post discovered his stage name by entering 'Post' into a randomised name generator, which came out with Post Malone.

At the age of 15, he began to write rap bars, and released his first mixtape called Young and After Them Riches the following year, which led his classmates to dub him "Most Likely to Become Famous".

Dropping out of college after high school encouraged Post to make the move to Los Angeles in order to genuinely pursue a career in music, and found a community of artists and producers who moved in together.

One of those producers, called Rex Kudo, produced what would become Post's breakthrough song, 'White Iverson'.

Having amassed over a million streams, he began to get noticed by stars such as Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller, before signing to Republic Records where he'd go on to work with 50 Cent and Kanye West before the age of 20.

When did Post Malone make the switch to country music?

Post's affection for country music developed from his youth growing up in Texas and the music he was introduced to by his father.

But having achieved phenomenal success as a rap and rock star, Post Malone announced his decision to switch to making country music in 2022.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Post said that he'd been thinking about venturing into the world of country music for a while.

"To be honest, there's nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and putting it on f**king YouTube," he said at the time.

A year prior to that in 2021, he performed two country covers of songs by Sturgill Simpson and Brad Paisley for the We’re Texas relief fundraiser livestream.

Malone reached the Hot Country Songs charts for the featured time in 2023 as a featured artist on a reworking of the late Joe Diffie's 'Pickup Man', though his biggest country hit so far was after joining Beyoncé on her song 'Levi's Jeans' from her own country album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024 which reached number five.

Only months later however - after a show-stopping guest appearance at Stagecoach Festival - Post joined forces with fellow superstar Morgan Wallen for the duet 'I Had Some Help', which solidified Post Malone's full transition to country music.

What are Post Malone's biggest songs?

- 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

- 'Rockstar' with 21 Savage

- 'Psycho' with Ty Dolla $ign

- 'Better Now'

- 'Sunflower' with Swae Lee

- 'Wow'

- 'Circles'

- 'One Right Now' with The Weeknd

- 'Fortnight' with Taylor Swift

- 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' with Doja Cat

Is Post Malone in a relationship and does he have children?

Post Malone has been engaged to his fiancée Jamie since 2020, though not a lot is known about her publicly as Post prefers to keep his relationship private.

In 2022, he announced they were engaged and were expecting their first child, going on to have a baby girl together in 2023 whose name they've yet to reveal.

Post credits Jamie for helping him to overcome his addiction to alcohol and to live a cleaner lifestyle.

What is Post Malone's net worth?

Post Malone has a reported net worth of $50 million.

Why does Post Malone's have so many tattoos?

As of 2023, Post Malone reportedly has over a hundred tattoos across his face and body, which attests to the insecurity he has about his image.

"It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance," he told GQ in a revealing interview in 2020.

Later, Post admitted he's become more comfortable in his own skin and has a new level of pride in his body image and body art.

"I don't think I have any regrets tattoo-wise. It's all a time and a moment," he shared in that same interview.

Though he has yet to share the name of his first daughter, Post has 'DDP' tattooed on his head which is supposed to represent her name.