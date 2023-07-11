Brad Paisley facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, family and career explained

He was born and raised in Glen Dale, West Virginia. He is the only child of parents Douglas Edward 'Doug' Paisley, an employee for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, and Sandra Jean 'Sandy' (née Jarvis) Paisley, a teacher.

Brad Paisley was born on October 28, 1972. He celebrated his 50th birthday in 2022.

How did he get his start in music?

Brad Paisley in 2000. Picture: Getty

Brad has said that his love of country music came from his maternal grandfather, Warren Jarvis, who gave him his first guitar, and taught him how to play at eight years old.

In third grade, he performed for the first time in public at his church.

When the adults heard him sing, they said: "forget the choir, let's just have Brad do the whole thing."

"Pretty soon, I was performing at every Christmas party and Mother's Day event. The neat thing about a small town is that when you want to be an artist, by golly, they'll make you one," he later said.

Aged 13, he wrote his first song, 'Born on Christmas Day', which later appeared on his album Brad Paisley Christmas.

In junior high, his principal heard him perform the song, and invited him to play at the local Rotary Club meeting. Tom Miller, the program director of a radio station in West Virginia, was in attendance.

Miller asked him if he would want to appear on Jamboree USA. After his first performance, he became a member of the show's weekly lineup. For the next eight years, he opened for country icons such as The Judds, Ricky Skaggs and George Jones.

Brad Paisley in 2014. Picture: Getty

After graduating from Belmont, Brad signed a songwriting contract with EMI Music Publishing, and he wrote David Kersh's Top 5 hit, 'Another You'.

His debut as a singer was 'Who Needs Pictures', released in February 1999). That May, he made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. Seven months later, he had his first number one hit with 'He Didn't Have to Be'.