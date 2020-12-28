Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

28 December 2020, 14:30

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams is a very successful artist but what do we really know about him? When did he leave Take That? And who is his wife? Here's everything you need to know.

Since his days as a teenager in Take That to his 'Angels' solo pomp, Robbie Williams has achieved huge success around the world over the past two decades.

Here are all the big facts you should know from his net worth, his leaving the band and his wife and children:

  1. What are Robbie Williams' biggest songs?

    If you live in the US, then there's a chance that you've never even heard of Robbie Williams, as it is the one country he hasn't quite been able to crack.

    Read more: The 22 best Robbie Williams songs ever

    If you want to check out his best-known songs, then you should start with 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You', 'She's the One', 'Rock DJ', 'Feel', 'No Regrets', 'Candy', 'Love My Life', 'Kids', 'Supreme' and 'Millennium'.

  2. When did Robbie Williams quit Take That?

    Robbie was a member of boyband Take That alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange, from 1990 until 1995, when he quit the group after falling out of favour with the band.

    Read more: What tattoos does Robbie Williams have?

    He soon launched a solo career. While his first few singles weren't huge successes, his song 'Angels' became a huge success and propelled him to a greater level of fame.

    After Take That reunited without him in 2005, he rejoined the band in 2009 for the Progress album and tour a year later. He has performed with the group on and off ever since, but has yet to announce any plans to rejoin full-time.

  3. Who is Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field?

    Robbie and wife Ayda in 2015
    Robbie and wife Ayda in 2015. Picture: Getty

    Since May 2006, Robbie has been in a relationship with American actress Ayda Field.

    Read more: Who is Ayda Field?

    Three years later, the couple got engaged, and they married at his home in Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills on August 7, 2010.

    The pair appeared alongside each other as judges on The X Factor in 2018.

  4. How many children does Robbie Williams have?

    Robbie and Ayda's daughter Theodora 'Teddy' Rose was born on September 18, 2012.

    Their second child Charlton 'Charlie' Valentine was born on October 27, 2014.

    On September 7, 2018, Ayda announced that she and Robbie had welcomed their surprise third child, a daughter named Colette 'Coco' Josephine, via a surrogate mother.

    A fourth child was also born via surrogate, Beau, in 2020.

  5. How old is Robbie Williams and where is he from?

    Robbie Williams was born on February 13, 1974. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2020.

    Read more: Robbie Williams and his dad: The fascinating story behind their relationship

    He was born in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. His parents, Janet (née Farrell) and Peter Williams (also known as Pete Conway), ran a pub called the Red Lion in Burslem.

  6. What is Robbie Williams' net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robbie Williams has a net worth of around £222 million ($300m).

