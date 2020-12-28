Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams is a very successful artist but what do we really know about him? When did he leave Take That? And who is his wife? Here's everything you need to know.

Since his days as a teenager in Take That to his 'Angels' solo pomp, Robbie Williams has achieved huge success around the world over the past two decades.

Here are all the big facts you should know from his net worth, his leaving the band and his wife and children: