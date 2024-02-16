BST Hyde Park 2024: Lineup, headliners, tickets, dates and start times revealed

BST Hyde Park will see a huge mix of pop and rock legends head to London's capital in the summer. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London's summertime celebration of music legends is back once again.

For over a decade now, British Summer Time Hyde Park has brought the biggest names in the history of pop and rock music to the historic park situated in the heart of England's capital.

Previous years have seen the likes of Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, Take That, Bon Jovi, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Adele, all light up London.

And for the festival's eleventh consecutive year in 2024, they're inviting a typically star-studded lineup of music greats to headline.

Here's who will be headlining the summer party of 65,000 music fans, what dates they'll be playing, and how to get tickets.

Who is headlining BST Hyde Park in 2024?

Country pop queen Shania Twain is coming to London. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy). Picture: Getty

As per every year, BST Hyde Park will be headlined by an illustrious lineup of pop and rock music's greatest icons. This year however, the festival has branched out with a classical headliner.

Legendary UK pop showman Robbie Williams, Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue, and the 'Queen of Country Pop' Shania Twain will all bring their beloved bag of hits to Hyde Park.

In an intriguing addition to the lineup is Andrea Bocelli, with the Italian tenor celebrating 30 years of his remarkable career in a UK exclusive which promises to be the country's biggest outdoor classical concert to date.

K-Pop superstars Stray Kids have also been announced as a BST Hyde Park in what is a UK exclusive, with more major names yet to be revealed as only five of the expected nine days have been confirmed so far.

Similarly, no support acts have been announced just yet, with the exception of The Corrs who will serve as Shania's special guests.

What are the dates for BST Hyde Park 2024?

Robbie Williams will be celebrating his fiftieth year on Earth in a UK exclusive performance at BST Hyde Park in 2024. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns). Picture: Getty

In 2024, it's expected that BST Hyde Park will span across three weekends in the summer like previous years.

So far, the confirmed dates for the festival are Friday 5th July until Sunday 14th July, though it's likely to be extended into another weekend.

See below for which confirmed headliners are playing on which day:

Friday 5th July - Andrea Bocelli

Saturday 6th July - Robbie Williams

Sunday 7th July - Shania Twain

Saturday 13th July - Kylie Minogue

Sunday 14th July - Stray Kids

How do I get tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024?

Aussie national treasure Kylie Minogue is heading to Hyde Park. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Like previous editions of BST Hyde Park 2023, there is a mixture of ticket types varying in price which give you different access and experiences of the event.

These include General Admission, Gold Circle access, Primary Entry access, and VIP packages like the Diamond VIP Experience and the Great Oak Premium VIP tickets.

There is also a commitment to making BST Hyde Park completely accessible, with a Disability Access ticket option.

For all of the necessary info on tickets, prices, and how to purchase, head to BST Hyde Park's official website here.

What are the start times for BST Hyde Park 2024?

Andrea Bocelli will headline what is being mooted as the country's biggest ever classical concert. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy). Picture: Getty

Entry timings: 2pm – the gates will be open approximately 60 minutes early for those customers who select Primary Entry and above.

All shows will finish by 10.30pm.

Last entry for all shows - 8.30pm. The Box Office will close at 8pm.

Set times for BST Hyde Park 2024 have yet to be revealed and will be confirmed nearer to when the lineups are completed nearer towards the time the festival takes place.