Kylie Minogue facts: Legendary singer's age, partner, songs and height revealed

Kylie Minogue has had more comebacks and catchy tunes to rival Madonna and beyond. Picture: Getty

Kylie Minogue is undoubtedly one of the greatest popstars of her generation.

From her Stock Aitken Waterman days after Neighbours to her early noughties hotpants pomp, Kylie has had more comebacks and catchy tunes to rival Madonna and beyond.

In 2019, she performed at Glastonbury, 14 years after she was first meant to do so but had to cancel due to her first cancer diagnosis.

“I would have been one of the only female solo artists in the festival’s history to headline,” she told the Mirror ahead of her performance.

“I really thought I missed my ­opportunity and, as the years went by, I said to myself, ‘Well this just isn’t going to happen’.”

After being given the all-clear from cancer, she always hoped Glastonbury would come calling again, and admitted she was “floored” when the call finally came, allowing her to follow the likes of Bee Gee Barry Gibb and Dame Shirley Bassey by playing the famous Legends slot.

“Will there be tears? Absolutely. Let’s just say I will be wearing ­waterproof mascara.”

Here are all the important Kylie facts every fan should know: