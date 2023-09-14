Kylie Minogue's 20 best songs, ranked

Kylie Minogue is one of the most successful and beloved pop stars of all time.

She has been making music for over three decades, spanning genres from disco to dance to country. She has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and performed at iconic venues such as the Sydney Olympics, Glastonbury Festival, and Buckingham Palace.

But what are her best songs? Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual listener, you will find something to enjoy in this list of Kylie Minogue’s best songs. Let’s get started!

Chocolate Kylie Minogue - Chocolate (Official Video) 'Chocolate' is an electro-ballad that compares Kylie's love to the sweet treat. The song was released in 2004 as the third and final single from her ninth studio album Body Language. It was written and produced by Johnny Douglas, with additional writing by Alisha's Attic's Karen Poole. The song has a disco and funk sound, with breathy and whispery vocals from Kylie.

In Your Eyes Kylie Minogue - In Your Eyes (Official Video) [Full HD Remastered] 'In Your Eyes' was released in 2002 as the second single from Kylie's eighth studio album, Fever. Sinead O'Connor: Rare video surfaces of 'Sweet Dreams' cover with Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia The song talks about sexual temptation and the power of attraction, and was a commercial success, reaching number one in Australia and number three in the United Kingdom. Its video was inspired by science fiction and was seen as a continuation of the futuristic theme from Minogue's previous single, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

On a Night Like This Kylie Minogue - On A Night Like This (Official Video) 'On a Night Like This' was released in 2000 as the second single from Kylie's seventh studio album, Light Years. It was originally recorded by Swedish singer Pandora, but was given to Kylie to re-record after the composers were dissatisfied with the result. The song is a Europop, dance-pop and house track that features disco elements and lyrics about enjoying a night of romance. The song reached number one in Australia and number two in the UK. The music video was directed by Douglas Avery and inspired by the 1995 film Casino. The video shows Kylie as a glamorous casino singer who falls in love with a gangster, played by Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer.

All the Lovers Kylie Minogue - All The Lovers (Official Video) ‘All the Lovers’ was released in 2010 as the lead single from her 11 studio album, Aphrodite. The song was written by Jim Eliot and Mima Stilwell of the British electropop duo Kish Mauve, and produced by Stuart Price. The song is a dance-pop anthem that invites the listeners to join Minogue on the dance floor and celebrates her love for her current partner. The song received critical acclaim for its catchy chorus and uplifting production, and was compared to Minogue’s 2004 hit ‘I Believe in You’. The song peaked at number three in the UK and number 13 in Australia.

Especially for You (with Jason Donovan) Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan - Especially For You (Official HD Video) Kylie rose to fame in the late 1980s with her role as Charlene Mitchell in Neighbours. Jason Donovan, her co-star and on-screen love interest, also became a successful singer and actor. The two of them recorded this duet in 1988, which was written and produced by the hit-making team Stock Aitken Waterman (SAW). The inside story of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's eventful 35-year relationship The song was inspired by a greeting card and was written in a hurry to meet the high demand from fans and retailers. The song was also timed to coincide with the wedding of their characters on Neighbours, which was watched by millions of viewers in Australia and the UK. The song was a huge success, reaching number one in several countries, including the UK, Ireland, Greece, and Belgium.

Slow Kylie Minogue - Slow (Official Video) ‘Slow’ is a catchy and sensual synth-pop song that was released in 2003 as the lead single from her ninth studio album Body Language. The song was written by Kylie, Dan Carey, and Emilíana Torrini. The song has a minimal techno sound, and is about how time and space have a different meaning when you meet someone, and how Kylie invites a man to slow down and dance with her. The song received critical acclaim, was nominated for a Grammy Award, and reached number one in the UK.

Wow Kylie Minogue - WOW (Official Video) 'Wow' is a disco-pop song released in 2008 as the third single from her tenth album, X. The song was written by Minogue, Greg Kurstin and Karen Poole. It was a commercial success, charting in the top 20 in several countries, including Australia, the UK, France and New Zealand. The music video features Minogue in various colourful and futuristic outfits, dancing with backup dancers and performing in front of neon lights.

Love at First Sight Kylie Minogue - Love At First Sight (Official Video) [Full HD Remastered] ‘Love at First Sight’ is a dance-pop and nu-disco song, released in 2002 as the third single from her eighth studio album, Fever. Kylie Minogue breaks down in tears during emotional Glastonbury performance The song earned Minogue her first Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2003. The music video for ‘Love at First Sight’ was directed by Johan Renck and features Minogue and her dancers in a futuristic maze, shot in one continuous take.

I Believe in You Kylie Minogue - I Believe In You (Official Video) 'I Believe in You' is a pop and Euro disco song, released as the lead single from Kylie's greatest hits compilation, Ultimate Kylie, in 2004. The song was written by Minogue, Jake Shears and Babydaddy of the Scissor Sisters, who also produced the track. The song expresses Minogue's faith in her lover, despite not believing in many other things. The song also earned Minogue a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2006.

I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky - Official Video Kylie Minogue emerged as a popstar in 1987 with her debut album Kylie. One of the most popular songs from this album was 'I Should Be So Lucky', which was released as a single in December that year. The song was written and produced by the famous team of Stock Aitken Waterman, who were known for creating catchy pop hits for many artists in the 1980s and 1990s, including Jason Donovan and Rick Astley. 'I Should Be So Lucky' is a song about unrequited love, where Kylie dreams of being with someone who does not notice her. The song has a cheerful and upbeat melody, contrasted with the sad and hopeful lyrics. The song was a huge success for Kylie, reaching number one in several countries, including the UK, Australia, Germany and Japan. The song also helped to establish her as a pop icon and a global star.

Where the Wild Roses Grow (with Nick Cave) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds ft. Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow (Official HD Video) No-one saw this coming. 'Where the Wild Roses Grow' is a song by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds with Kylie Minogue, released in 1995 as the lead single from the album Murder Ballads. It is a duet between a killer and his victim, inspired by the traditional song 'Down in the Willow Garden'. The song was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top five in Australia and the top 20 in several European countries. The song has been performed live by both artists, most notably at Glastonbury 2019.

Say Something Kylie Minogue - Say Something (Official Video) 'Say Something' was released in 2020 as the lead single from Kylie's 15th studio album Disco. It is a disco-inspired track that blends elements of dance-pop, electropop, and synth-pop. The lyrics express a desire for love and unity in a world that feels distant and divided. Kylie co-wrote the song with Ash Howes, Jonathan Green, and Richard Stannard, who also produced it.

Padam Padam Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam (Official Video) 'Padam Padam' was released in 2023 as the lead single from Kylie's 16th studio album Tension. The title refers to the sound of a beating heart and is a dance-pop, synth-pop and electro track with catchy hooks and lyrics. The music video, directed by Sophie Muller, shows Kylie dancing with a group of people in a neon-lit club. The song was a hit in several countries, reaching number one in Israel and the top 10 in the UK and Ireland, giving Minogue a record of having top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in those countries. 'Padam Padam' also went viral on TikTok, where users created videos using the song's chorus.

Put Yourself in My Place Kylie Minogue - Put Yourself in My Place 'Put Yourself in My Place' was released in 1994 as the second single from her self-titled album. The song is a pop ballad that talks about the end of a relationship and the difficulty of moving on. The music video for the song was inspired by the 1968 film Barbarella, and featured Minogue as a spacewoman who strips off her clothes in a spaceship. The video won the Best Video award at the 1995 ARIA Music Awards.

Come Into My World Kylie Minogue - Come Into My World (Official Video) [Full HD Remastered] This was released in 2002 as the fourth and final single from her eighth studio album, Fever. The song was written and produced by Cathy Dennis and Rob Davis, and it features Minogue inviting her lover to enter her world and experience her emotions. The looped music video for the song, directed by Michel Gondry, shows Minogue walking around a Parisian street and meeting multiple versions of herself and other people. The video is considered one of Minogue's most innovative and creative works.

Spinning Around Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around (Official Video) 'Spinning Around' was released in 2000 as the lead single from her seventh studio album, Light Years. The song was written by Ira Shickman, Osborne Bingham, Kara DioGuardi and Paula Abdul, who originally intended to record it for her own album. However, the song was given to Minogue after Abdul's project was cancelled. The song is a dance-pop and disco track that talks about Minogue's reinvention and liberation from the past. The song was a huge success for Minogue, becoming her first number one hit in the UK since 1990 and her first in Australia since 1994. The music video for the song, directed by Dawn Shadforth, features Minogue dancing in a nightclub wearing gold hotpants, which became an iconic fashion item and a symbol of her comeback.

Better the Devil You Know Kylie Minogue - Better The Devil You Know (Official Remastered HD Video) 'Better the Devil You Know' was released in 1990 as the lead single from her third album Rhythm of Love. The song's title is a reference to an idiom that means it is better to deal with a familiar situation, even if it is bad, than to risk a change for something worse. The song was written and produced by Stock Aitken Waterman, who were also responsible for Minogue's previous hits. The song was a commercial success, reaching number two in the UK and number four in Australia, as well as the top 40 in several other countries.

Kids (with Robbie Williams) Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue - Kids Kylie teamed up with Robbie Williams on this duet, released in 2000 as the second single from both of their albums at the time. The song was co-written by Robbie and his songwriting partner Guy Chambers for Minogue, who approached Williams to write her some songs for her comeback album Light Years. Robbie Williams' 20 greatest songs ever, ranked The song is a pop-rock track with a rap verse by Williams, who compares himself to Sean Connery. The song was a hit in several countries, reaching number two in the UK and earning a silver certification. The music video for the song pays homage to the musical film Grease, with Minogue and Williams dancing and singing in a retro setting.

Confide in Me Kylie Minogue - Confide In Me (Video) 'Confide in Me' was released in 1994 as the lead single from her self-titled fifth studio album. The song is a pop track with elements of indie music, trip hop, and Middle Eastern influences. The lyrics explore themes of seduction and manipulation, as Minogue invites the listener to tell her a secret. It also marked a significant change in Minogue's musical style and image, as she moved away from her previous dance-pop sound and adopted a more mature and sophisticated persona.