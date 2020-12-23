Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and height revealed

By Tom Eames

Sophie Ellis-Bextor became one of the biggest popstars around when she burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s with her infectious dancefloor anthems.

Sophie has since released six studio albums and has been entertaining the nation during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic with her Kitchen Disco Live performances from her house with her cute family.

Here are all the important facts about the talented musician: