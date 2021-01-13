Jason Donovan facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Jason Donovan in 2014. Picture: Getty

Jason Donovan became one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1980s when he joined the cast of Neighbours as Scott Robinson.

He quickly forged a successful music career, alongside his on-screen partner and former girlfriend Kylie Minogue, and over the next few decades has continued to entertain fans around the world as a singer, TV presenter and actor.

Outside Neighbours, he famously played the title charater in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and will make his British panto debut in Birmingham in 2021.

Jason has released five studio albums in his career, including 1989's number one Ten Good Reasons. His most recent was 2012's Sign of Your Love.

In 2021, he is taking part in the latest series of Dancing on Ice, but where is he from and how old is he now? Here's all the important facts you need: