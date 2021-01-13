Jason Donovan facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

13 January 2021, 15:44

Jason Donovan in 2014
Jason Donovan in 2014. Picture: Getty

Jason Donovan became one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 1980s when he joined the cast of Neighbours as Scott Robinson.

He quickly forged a successful music career, alongside his on-screen partner and former girlfriend Kylie Minogue, and over the next few decades has continued to entertain fans around the world as a singer, TV presenter and actor.

Outside Neighbours, he famously played the title charater in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and will make his British panto debut in Birmingham in 2021.

Jason has released five studio albums in his career, including 1989's number one Ten Good Reasons. His most recent was 2012's Sign of Your Love.

In 2021, he is taking part in the latest series of Dancing on Ice, but where is he from and how old is he now? Here's all the important facts you need:

  1. How old is Jason Donovan and who are his parents?

    Kylie Minogue And Jason Donovan in 1989
    Kylie Minogue And Jason Donovan in 1989. Picture: Getty

    Jason was born on June 1, 1968. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2020.

    He was born in the Melbourne suburb of Malvern, Victoria, in Australia.

    He is the son of Australian Sue McIntosh and British-born actor Terence Donovan.

    His mother Sue was also an actor and TV presenter, appearing in shows such as The Benny Hill Show, Prisoner, The Paul Hogan Show and ABC News.

    Jason as a child with his mother Sue in 1969
    Jason as a child with his mother Sue in 1969. Picture: Getty

    Terence Donovan also starred in Neighbours as Doug Willis, and has appeared in various TV shows over the years including The Prisoner, Home and Away and Sons and Daughters.

    After his parents' divorce, Jason's father was awarded full custody of him in 1973 and brought him up on his own.

    Jason has had no contact with his mother since the divorce. Sue has since gone on to marry her partner John and had three more children.

    Stephanie McIntosh - who played Sky Mangel in Neighbours in the 2000s and had a pop career of her own - is Jason's half sister. She is the daughter of Jason's mother Sue.

  2. What are Jason Donovan's biggest songs?

    During his career, Jason has scored a number of his singles. His most famous songs include:

    - Especially for You (with Kylie) (#1)

    - Too Many Broken Hearts (#1)

    - Sealed with a Kiss (#1)

    - Every Day (I Love You More)

    - When You Come Back to Me

    - Any Dream Will Do (#1)

  3. Is Jason Donovan married and does he have children?

    Jason Donovan and his family in 2016
    Jason Donovan and his family in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Jason Donovan has been married to long-term partner Angela Malloch since 2008.

    The couple have three children together: Jemma (born 2000), Zac (born 2001) and Molly (born 2011).

    The family lives in West London and Oxfordshire.

  4. What is Jason Donovan's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason has a net worth of around £7.3 million ($10m).

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

David Hasselhoff is selling 100's of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.

David Hasselhoff is auctioning 100s of Baywatch and Knight Rider items and will deliver actual KITT car to new owner
Olivia Newton-John has dismissed sexist claims about Grease

Olivia Newton-John dismisses claims Grease is sexist: 'It's just a girl in love with a guy'

Olivia Newton-John

Roger Moore with Tanya Roberts

Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died, aged 65
Princess Diana played the piano during the Royals' famous 1983 Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William.

When Princess Diana stunned onlookers with her extraordinary piano-playing skills

Royals

Can you win Family Fortunes

QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess

Quizzes

More on Smooth

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo

David Bowie

George Michael was being presented the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award – also known as the Video Vanguard Award – when he gave Madonna a sensual kiss on the lips.

When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

George Michael

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

Barry Gibb and son Stephen perform stunning lockdown medley of stripped back Bee Gees hits

Bee Gees

Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

QUIZ: Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

Quizzes

Gary Barlow and Rod Stewart

Gary Barlow kicks off new Crooner Sessions series with amazing Rod Stewart duet

Take That