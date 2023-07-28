Sinead O'Connor: Rare video surfaces of 'Sweet Dreams' cover with Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia

28 July 2023, 19:29

Sinead O'Connor singing Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams' needs to be seen to be believed.
Sinead O'Connor singing Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams' needs to be seen to be believed. Picture: Ginger Productions

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The outpouring of love since Sinead O'Connor's death is testament to her talent.

Stars from across the music spectrum have all paid tribute to the trailblazing Irish singer, proving the impact she made on people and pop music during her career.

Though Sinead O'Connor's life and music career may've been marred by turbulence and personal tragedies, people that knew her are remembering her for her spirit and spark.

The likes of Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper, Bono, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, Belinda Carlisle, Massive Attack, rapper Ice-T, Alison Moyet and more have all made statements on how incredibly talented she was.

But they've also mentioned how when she was out of the spotlight, she loved having a laugh and was excellent fun to be around.

It goes against her serious and outspoken public image somewhat, but The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde said: "She was such a riot to hang out with," after they worked on the Concert For Linda McCartney together.

And in an unearthed video from 1998, which has come back into circulation since Sinead's death, she's letting loose and having a laugh on stage.

Alongside Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, Sinead sang an incredible, vibrant cover of 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'.

"A tramp, a drunk, and an un-fit mother," according to Eurythmics&squot; Dave Stewart.
"A tramp, a drunk, and an un-fit mother," according to Eurythmics' Dave Stewart. Picture: Ginger Productions

Filmed in 1998 for Channel 4's television series TFI Friday, Sinead makes an unannounced appearance as a backing singer for Dave Stewart.

Stewart features on the episode to promote his latest solo single 'Happy To Be Here', but managed to assemble a star-studded trio of pop singers to support him.

In an unlikely mash-up of pop talents, he managed to get Sinead together with Aussie pop superstars Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

All donning wigs of varying colour and length, the audience and viewers at home don't quite buy the disguise given the fact their voices are instantly recognisable.

That's despite Dave Stewart's tongue-in-cheek introduction, referring to the three gorgeous pop stars as "a tramp, a drunk, and an un-fit mother".

Kylie Minogue was clearly having a good time in her glitzy red wig.
Kylie Minogue was clearly having a good time in her glitzy red wig. Picture: Ginger Productions
Sinead O'Connor stole the show with her incredible rendition of the Eurythmics classic.
Sinead O'Connor stole the show with her incredible rendition of the Eurythmics classic. Picture: Ginger Productions

Seeing Sinead without her signature buzz-cut might've thrown off viewers at home, though by that time in her career she'd grown out her trademark hairstyle.

But luckily for everyone watching, Stewart didn't just decide to perform his new song, instead offering up a couple of Eurythmics classics.

Firstly came a short rendition of 'Love Is A Stranger' he handed over the vocal duties to Sinead for their iconic song 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)'.

And the song's throbbing synth-pop beat and haunting vocals suit Sinead perfectly, even though they're clearly in a joyous, fun environment.

Kylie Minogue, Natalia Imbruglia, Sinead O'Connor, David Stewart - Medley (TFI Friday 1998)

The video has recently been shared in the wake of Sinead's death, and has unveiled a different side to her personality than that of the rebellious, fearless, and fragile singer we've come to know.

"Now this is star power" wrote one Twitter user who shared the video, with another user commenting "Wow, never heard that before. Absolutely amazing!!" and another gushing: "Never saw this before… stunning!"

It's certainly a flex of Dave Stewart's contacts in the music world, being able to pull together three pop singers who you wouldn't necessarily think belonged together.

But it's Sinead that steals the show no doubt, with her passionate and gritty voice that made her the Irish music icon we all know and miss.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Minogue has confirmed her first ever Las Vegas residency for 2023.

Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency: Dates, tickets and venue revealed

Randy Meisner of The Eagles has died

Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dies, aged 77

Eagles

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was an uncompromising and simply unforgettable musician.

Sinead O'Connor's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Massive Attack worked with Sinead O'Connor

When Sinead O'Connor teamed up with Massive Attack: Duo pay tribute to late singer

Chill

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

What is the Grand Ole Opry? The iconic Nashville country music venue explained

Country

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother