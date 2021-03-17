Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

17 March 2021, 17:55

Rod Stewart
There aren't many others who can truly encapsulate the meaning of 'rockstar' like Rod the Mod.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the world's most successful and popular singers of the past six decades.

Known for his distinctive raspy singing voice, Rod is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and has sold over 250 million records worldwide.

He has had 10 number one albums and 31 top ten singles in the UK, including number ones. He was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

Here are all the big and important facts that every Rod Stewart fan should know...

  1. How old is Rod Stewart and where is he from?

    Rod Stewart was born on January 10, 1945.

    He celebrated his 76th birthday in 2021.

    Born Roderick David Stewart in Highgate, North London, Rod was the youngest of five children.

    His parents were Robert Joseph Stewart (1904–1990) and Elsie Rebecca Gilbart (1906–1996). His father was Scottish and had been a master builder in Leith, while Elsie was English and had grown up in Upper Holloway in North London.

    They married in 1928, and had two sons and two daughters while living in Scotland, and then moved to Highgate. Rod arrived eight years after his youngest sibling during World War II. He was spoiled as the youngest, and has described his childhood as "fantastically happy".

  2. Who is Rod Stewart's wife?

    Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
    Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster. Picture: Getty

    Rod Stewart was first married to actress and model Alana Hamilton, the former wife of actor George Hamilton, from 1979 to 1984.

    He then married model Rachel Hunter - who later dated Robbie Williams - from 1990 to 2006. Hunter was 21 and Rod was 45 at the time of their wedding, before separating in 1999.

    He married model Penny Lancaster in 2007, and have been together since 1999.

  3. How many children does Rod Stewart have?

    Merry Merry Christmas (missing you Sean)

    A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on

    In total, Rod has eight children.

    His first child was Sarah Streeter, born to his art student girlfriend Susannah Boffey in 1963. Sarah was later adopted by other parents.

    He had two children with his first wife Alana - Kimberly Stewart in 1979 and Sean Stewart in 1980. Kimberly is now a fashion designer, socialite and model, and has a child (Delilah, Rod's first grandchild) with actor Benicio del Toro. Sean is best known for being a reality TV star.

    Rod then had a child with model Kelly Emberg, whom he was with from 1983 to 1990. Ruby Stewart was born in 1987, and is a fashion model and singer.

    He had two children with second wife Rachel - Renée Stewart in 1992 and Liam Stewart in 1994. Liam played major junior ice hockey with the Spokane Chiefs and currently plays with the Guildford Flames.

    He also has two children with current wife Penny - Alastair Stewart in 2005 and Aiden Stewart in 2011.

  4. How many albums has Rod Stewart released?

    Rod Stewart album
    Picture: Decca

    Rod Stewart has released 29 solo studio albums.

    His debut was 1969's An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down, and his most recent was 2015's Another Country.

    His most recent regular release was his 30th album Blood Red Roses in 2018, and he scored a number one album with his collection of orchestral versions of his classic songs on You're In My Heart.

  5. What is Rod Stewart's net worth?

    Rod Stewart has an estimated net worth of around £179 million ($235m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

  6. Was Rod Stewart a footballer?

    Encouraged by his father, Rod's ambition was to become a professional footballer. In summer 1960, he had trials at Brentford FC, a Third Division club at the time.

    Rod says in his 2012 autobiography that he never signed to the club and that the club never called him back. He said: "Well, a musician's life is a lot easier and I can also get drunk and make music, and I can't do that and play football. I plumped for music. They're the only two things I can do actually: play football and sing."

  7. What did Rod Stewart do before becoming a singer?

    Rod left school at 15 and worked briefly as a silk screen printer.

    He worked in the family shop and as a newspaper delivery boy, and then briefly as a labourer for Highgate Cemetery. He worked in a North Finchley funeral parlour and as a fence erector and sign writer.

  8. Did he perform the largest concert ever?

    According to official records, yes!

    In 1994, Rod staged the largest free rock concert in history when he performed in front of over 4 million people in Rio de Janeiro.

    The Guinness World Records state: "A free concert staged by rock superstar Rod Stewart at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on New Year’s Eve 1994 reportedly attracted an audience of 4.2 million, although this figure is believed to include those who turned up solely for the fireworks display at midnight.

  9. Is he really into model railways?

    Big Black Beauty.

    A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart) on

    Oh, yes.

    Rod is a known model railway enthusiast. He has a 23 × 124 foot HO scale layout in his Los Angeles home, modelled after the New York Central and the Pennsylvania Railroads during the 1940s.

    Rod told Model Railroader magazine that it meant more to him to be in a model railroad magazine than a music magazine.

