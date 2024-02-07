Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp join forces at charity gig for stray kittens

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp do their bit to help stray cats and kittens.

Rod Stewart is well known for his support for a number of good causes, with his 2016 knighthood being in recognition of his services to both music and charity.

And he did his bit for felines in need at the weekend when he joined forces at a private benefit show for Celia Hammond’s Animal Trust at the Ned Hotel in Bank in Central London.

The charity was set up by the 1960s supermodel nearly 40 years ago to both provide care for cats and kittens and also offer neutering to cat and dog owners to help keep numbers down in a humane way.

A one-night-only supergroup featuring Rod Stewart and Hollywood superstar and occasional rock star Johnny Depp ran through some of the Faces' man's biggest hits, including 'Maggie May' and his versions of 'Forever Young' and 'The First Cut is the Deepest', the Daily Mail reports.

The duo helped raise $300,000 (£238,000) for the charity.

Rod Stewart in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Events specialist and charity patron Mark Aldridge curated the show, which saw Depp play Elvis Presley's original Red Hagstrom Viking II guitar

Celia said: "I cannot thank Sir Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp enough and of course, Mark Aldridge for creating such a magical experience for us.

"We are blown away by the support we have received which was desperately needed for us to continue our important animal rescue work."

Johnny Depp on stage in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm thrilled to perform at this most intimate event this weekend with fellow musician, Johnny Depp," said Rod.

Depp added: "Celia's devotion and commitment to protecting vulnerable and neglected animals is beyond admirable.

"I'm so glad to be part of the evening's success, and with the added bonus of playing alongside my friend, Sir Rod Stewart."

It's not the first time Depp and Rod have shared a stage, as both performed at the Royal Albert Hall last May at a couple of shows in memory of Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023.