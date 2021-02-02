Eric Church facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and more revealed

Eric Church has become one of country music's biggest stars over the past 10 years.

After six studio albums (and a seventh on the way in 2021) and millions of records sold, Eric Church has become a firm favourite in the country music world.

Eric is now set to perform at the coveted National Anthem slot at the 2021 Super Bowl, but where is he from and how old is he? Here's all the important facts: