The 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime performances ever from Paul McCartney to Prince

The Super Bowl continues to be one of the world's biggest events, and even we Brits are getting more invested in the American football showcase every year.

But one of the main reasons behind this isn't the sport aspect at all, but rather the extravagant halftime show by some of the world's biggest pop superstars.

In case you need a refresher of who has performed the huge gig in the past ahead of The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus appearance on Sunday (February 7), we've ranked the absolute very best halftime shows over the years:

10. Stevie Wonder (1999)

This was quite a strange halftime show featuring everyone from Gloria Estefan to ET (yes, really), but the highlight was Stevie Wonder entering the arena driving a car while singing 'Sir Duke'. Legend.

9. Sting (2003)

Another mixed bag, as Sting appeared alongside Shania Twain and No Doubt, because why not? Here, he belts out 'Message in a Bottle', though we kinda wish it was a reunion with The Police instead.

8. Diana Ross (1996)

To celebrate 30 years of the Super Bowl, the Queen of Motown Diana Ross appeared for a huge setlist of classics, ranging from 'Baby Love' to 'Chain Reaction'. Sadly no Supremes reunion, though.

7. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

A stellar and strong set from the late, great Tom Petty, as he and his band belted out classics from 'I Won't Back Down' to 'Free Fallin'. He did just what everyone wanted - played the hits, put on a great show, and back to the game.

6. Lady Gaga (2017)

2017's performance was a highly professional and entertaining affair from Lady Gaga, kicked off with what looked like to be a very daring leap of the actual stadium roof. Incredible.

5. Bruce Springsteen (2009)

Trust The Boss to put on an amazing show. "I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up!," he shouted as he played 'Born to Run' among others. 12 minutes wasn't enough!

4. Beyoncé and Destiny's Child (2013)

Beyoncé showed just why she is arguably the greatest current popstar with this performance, reuniting her former girl group as she went. It was so good that the power ended up going out in the second half of the game.

3. Sir Paul McCartney (2005)

After huge controversy the year before with Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and 'nipple-gate', they went safe by booking the legendary Beatle. And Sir Paul proved he was worth it, playing some absolute classics such as 'Hey Jude' and 'Live and Let Die'.

2. Michael Jackson (1993)

Before Michael Jackson appeared in 1993, the Super Bowl Halftime Show wasn't even 'a thing'. Instead, it was rather strange shows including Disney celebrations and New Kids on the Block. After this amazing daytime performance, the Super Bowl was never the same again.

1. Prince (2007)

Despite tipping it down with rain, Prince put on a stellar performance, and showed just why he was one of the greatest entertainers of all time. 'Purple Rain' in the actual rain was a sight to be behold that will be hard to beat.