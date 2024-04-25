Country star Dasha reveals how 'Austin' has changed her life - and what inspired it

25 April 2024, 10:00

Dasha speaks to Smooth Country
Dasha speaks to Smooth Country. Picture: Smooth Country

By Tom Eames

Dasha is arguably the most exciting new star in country music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 24-year-old has scored a huge hit around the world with her incredibly catchy song 'Austin', largely thanks to becoming a favourite on TikTok with its own dance routine.

The California native visited the Smooth Country studio to catch up with Eamonn Kelly, where she opened up about how the song has changed her life in a short space of time.

Dasha also taught Eamonn how to do the 'Austin' dance with... mixed results!

Explaining the story behind 'Austin', Dasha explained: "I was really angry. As you can probably tell, I was pretty upset. No, it's funny. I'd never been to Austin when I wrote the song, and. But if you think about it, the song's not really about the city of Austin. It's more like the excuses this guy would make up and our relationship.

"And I was, like, in this year and a half situationship with this guy in Nashville, and I was just. At a certain point, 'Austin''s, like, the breaking point on my album of, like, wow, I've actually been letting you treat me so poorly. I'm not gonna do that anymore.

Dasha teaches Eamonn the 'Austin' dance routine!

"And so it was, like, my moment of taking, almost, like, my pride and my strength back, being like, I'm leaving you here. Drunk washed up in Austin. Of course, it wasn't actually drunk washed up in Austin. It was drunk washed up in Nashville. But Austin sounded better, so. Period."

Reflecting on how her life has changed in recent months, she spoke about her recent appearance at the CMT Awards, saying: "I mean, it was just wild. And during rehearsals a few days before, 'cause we got in, I think, on Wednesday or so, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we were all rehearsals for the show.

"I met Kelsea Ballerini backstage, and she was so, so sweet, such an angel. Laney Wilson, she was, like, giving me big sisterly advice, and everyone was just so, so kind, and I wasn't really sure, like, what the vibe was gonna be like me being the newbie, you know, because sometimes it's kind of cliquey.

"You know, like it's my first entrance into the country world, so I wasn't really sure. But everyone was so unbelievably welcoming and so kind and genuinely just excited for me."

Dasha - Austin (Official Music Video)

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Johnny Cash in 1993

Johnny Cash's unreleased early 1990s demos have been discovered for a brand new album

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard (right)

What happened to Florida Georgia Line? Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's split and feud explained
Luke Bryan stumbles and falls on stage

Luke Bryan totally owns the moment after he slips and falls on stage

Lainey Wilson on Smooth Country

Lainey Wilson hosts her own Smooth Country special show! How to listen

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Janson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson duets with country star Chris Janson on Hank Williams Jr classic

Music

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Coldplay's Fix You video

The Story of... 'Fix You' by Coldplay

Song Facts

Queen had two music videos banned from MTV for 'nudity' despite not being nude in either.

Roger Taylor slams "narrow-minded" MTV for banning Queen videos in unearthed interview

Queen

Celine Dion for Vogue France

Celine Dion opens up about Stiff Person Syndrome and poses for stunning magazine shoot

Celine Dion

Like father like daughter: Kevin Bacon teams up with Sosie for a cute duet of the Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus song 'II Most Wanted'.

Kevin Bacon teams up for cute duet with daughter Sosie on Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus cover

TV & Film

Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Listen to Seal's alternative version of ‘Kiss From A Rose’ to celebrate 30th anniversary

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents