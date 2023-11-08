On Air Now
8 November 2023
Lainey Wilson is a rising star in the country music scene, with a distinctive voice and a knack for storytelling.
Born and raised in a small town in Louisiana, Wilson grew up listening to classic country songs that inspired her to pursue her musical dream.
He we explore Wilson’s life and career, from her humble beginnings as a Hannah Montana impersonator to her recent success as a chart-topping singer-songwriter.
Lainey Wilson is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on May 19, 1992.
Her hometown is Baskin, Louisiana, a small town with a population of less than 300 people.
She moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2011 to pursue her career as a country music singer-songwriter.
Her parents are Brian Wilson and Michelle Wilson. Her father is a fifth-generation farmer who taught her how to play guitar and inspired her work ethic and honesty.
Her mother was a schoolteacher who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.
Lainey has one older sister named Janna Wilson, who is an entrepreneur and a designer.
Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more
Lainey Wilson got her start in music when she was only nine years old. She attended a performance of the Grand Ole Opry and was drawn to the country music genre.
She learned to play guitar from her father, who was a farmer, and started writing songs by her preteen years. She also performed as a Hannah Montana impersonator at various events across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
She moved to Nashville in 2011 and lived in a camper trailer outside of a recording studio, where she worked on her songwriting and played small shows. She released her first album in 2014 and her second album in 2016, which charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums list.
She signed a publishing deal with SONY/ATV in 2018 and a record label with BBR Music Group in 2019. She became a rising star in the country music scene with her hit single 'Things a Man Oughta Know', which reached number one on the American country songs chart in 2021.
Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Oughta Know (Official Music Video)
Some of her biggest songs so far include:
Lainey Wilson reveals the story behind 'Things a Man Oughta Know'
She is in a relationship with Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a former NFL quarterback and a real estate agent.
They made their public debut as a couple at the ACM Awards in May 2023, but they have been dating for over two years.
They met through social media after Wilson wore Hodges’ Steelers jersey during a performance in Pittsburgh in April 2023.