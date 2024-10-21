Lionel Richie is coming to the UK next summer! Venues and dates revealed

Lionel Richie is coming to the UK next summer! Venues and dates revealed. Picture: Lionel Richie

By Sian Moore

Lionel Richie has just announced UK tour dates for 2025.

Next summer, we'll be saying 'Hello' to a true music legend in venues across the UK.

That's because Lionel Richie will return to the UK and Europe with his Say Hello To The Hits tour.

The award-winning singer has sold over 125 million records worldwide and is one of the most celebrated figures in music history, with a career spanning over multiple decades.

And Smooth listeners will have access to pre-sale tickets for a selection of his UK shows from Thursday 24 October!

The singer has been busy with his Las Vegas residency Lionel Richie: King of Hearts at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas.

Richie has performed over 48 performances since the residency started in 2019, which will continue into 2025.

He'll then head over to the UK in the summer for several exciting shows.

Get pre-sale tickets for Lionel Richie with Smooth! Picture: Getty

Lionel Richie UK tour dates

Wednesday 4th June 2025 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 6th June 2025 – The O2, London

Sunday June 8th 2025 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Monday 9th June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday 12th June 2025 – The Co-op Live, Manchester

Pre-sale tickets for Lionel Richie's UK 2025 shows will be available here from Thursday 24 October.