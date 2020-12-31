Lionel Richie facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Lionel Richie is one of the world's most popular singer-songwriters, and he's as busy as ever after turning 70.

From Lionel Richie's children and family to his background, here are the important facts about the Commodores singer every fan should know:

How old is Lionel Richie and where is he from? Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty Lionel Richie was born on June 20, 1949. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2020. He was born and raised in Tuskegee, Alabama, and was the son of Lionel Brockman Richie Sr and Alberta R Foster. QUIZ: How well do you know Lionel Richie's classic lyrics? He was a star tennis player in his youth, and once considered studying divinity to become a priest in the Episcopal Church, but eventually chose a musical career.

How many children does Lionel Richie have? Lionel and Nicole Richie. Picture: Getty In 1983, Lionel and his first wife adopted Nicole Camille Escovedo, the two-year-old daughter of one of the members of his band, and niece of drummer Sheila E. They raised her as their daughter, Nicole Richie, and adopted her legally when she was nine. She has since become a reality TV star, most famous for her show The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton. With his second wife, he has a son, Miles Brockman (born 1994), and a daughter, Sofia Richie (born 1998). Both are now models. Lionel Richie with children Sofia and Miles in 2012. Picture: Getty In 2017, Sofia was said to be dating reality TV star and Kardashian family member Scott Disick, something Lionel wasn't too happy about at the time. She has also dated Lewis Hamilton, Brooklyn Beckham and Justin Bieber among others. In 2018, Miles was arrested at Heathrow Airport after being refused on a flight and threatening that he had a bomb. He was later released. Lionel Richie pays emotional tribute to late friend Kenny Rogers: ‘I lost one of my closest friends’ Lionel became a grandfather in 2008, when Nicole Richie gave birth to a baby girl with the lead singer of US band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. Richie's second grandchild was born to the couple in 2009.

How did Lionel Richie get his start in music? Commodores in 1980. Picture: Getty As a student, Lionel started a number of R&B groups in the mid-1960s. In 1968, he became a singer and saxophonist with the Commodores. They signed a contract with Atlantic Records in 1968 for one record, before joining Motown Records as a support act to The Jackson 5. Read more: The Story of... 'Hello' by Lionel Richie The Commodores then started finding success in their own right, scoring hits with songs like 'Brick House', 'Easy' and 'Three Times a Lady'. By the late 1970s, Lionel was writing hit songs for other artists, particularly the number one 'Lady' by lifelong friend Kenny Rogers. Spurred on by this success, Lionel left the Commodores in the early 1980s and embarked on a solo career, which paid off, as he became one of the most successful solo artists of the decade. He soon scored massive hits with songs like 'All Night Long', 'Hello', 'Dancing on the Ceiling' and 'Endless Love'.