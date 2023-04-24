Lionel Richie walks daughter Sofia down the aisle at traditional Jewish wedding in France

24 April 2023, 12:03

Lionel Richie recognised by Library of Congress as he wins award

By Mayer Nissim

Sofia Richie marries Elliot Grainge on the French Riviera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lionel Richie was on hand to walk his daughter Sofia down the aisle at the weekend as she married her partner Elliot Grainge.

Sofia and Elliot had a traditional Jewish wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera on Saturday (April 22), after Lionel's daughter converted to her husband-to-be's faith.

As well as Lionel, also present for the occasion and all-important family photos were Sofia's mother Dianne Alexander, and Elliot's father Lucian Grainge and stepmother Caroline Grainge, the Daily Mail reports.

Lionel married Dianne in 1995, and they had Sofia in 1998. The couple split in 2004.

Also in attendance were Lionel's long-term partner Lisa Parigi and Sofia's sister Nicole, as well as Nicole's husband Joel Madden and sister-in-law Cameron Diaz.

Sofia confirmed the nuptials in a shared Instagram video post with Vogue Weddings, saying ahead of the ceremony that she would be "very sad" if Elliot doesn't cry when seeing her dress.

"I'm so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds so cheesy, but he’s the man of my dreams." she said.

Sofia added: "I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realised that I wanted something a bit more simple.

"Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!"

After high-profile relationships with Justin Bieber and Scott Disick, Sofia started dating Elliot in around 2021.

They got engaged last year, with her conversion to Judaism confirmed earlier this month.

More from Lionel Richie

See more More from Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie's best ever songs

Lionel Richie's 10 best songs of all time, ranked

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

'Three Times A Lady' is one of the most timeless and tender ballads to achieve chart success around the world.

The Story of... 'Three Times A Lady' by The Commodores

The Story of...

Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones will play this year's Cambridge Club festival

Cambridge Club 2023 with Lionel Richie and Billy Ocean - win a pair of premium tickets!

Music

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dame Edna Everage and Tom Jones

Remembering when Dame Edna Everage left Tom Jones utterly speechless

Tom Jones

Take That and Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

Have Take That just teased a full five-piece reunion "soon"?

Take That

George Michael joined Queen in stage at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in April 1992 to perform what Brian May would later call a 'staggering' performance of 'Somebody To Love'.

Queen's Roger Taylor reveals why George Michael 'wasn't suitable' to replace Freddie Mercury

Queen

The trailer for Take That's musical 'Greatest days' has dropped ahead of the film's release later this summer.

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Trailer, cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That

In 1982, Blondie broke up. But why?

When Debbie Harry broke up Blondie to care for illness-stricken bandmate and lover Chris Stein

Blondie