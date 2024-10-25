BST Hyde Park 2025: Country superstar Zach Bryan to headline his first ever UK festival

25 October 2024, 13:10

Country music superstar Zach Bryan will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025.
Country music superstar Zach Bryan will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

The major names are coming thick and fast.

Year after year, BST Hyde Park lures the biggest names in music to perform at London's historic green space.

Having already announced Jeff Lynne's ELO as the first headliner in what will mark their final-ever show, the festival has revealed the second headlining superstar.

Fast-rising country music phenomenon Zach Bryan will head to Hyde Park next year.

In one of the summer's most highly-anticipated events, it'll also mark Bryan's first ever UK headline concert.

It's been a whirlwind year for the singer-songwriter, who scored his first US number one hit with 'I Remember Everything' in 2023, which followed with a Grammy Award win.

Zach Bryan is fast becoming one of country music's biggest superstars. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Zach Bryan is fast becoming one of country music's biggest superstars. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The American troubadour has a more unique backstory than most, starting out his music career whilst he was still in the US Navy.

Self-releasing his first two albums DeAnn in 2019 and Elisabeth in 2020, the world soon took notice to his incredible YouTube videos, and Warner Records signed him soon after.

He's gone on to collaborate with crossover country artists like Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Noah Kahan and Bon Iver, as well as one of his musical heroes: Bruce Springsteen.

Joining his idol in headlining BST Hyde Park, Bryan has also been compared to legends like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. No feint praise.

Zach Bryan will become the latest star to headline the Great Oak Stage when he performs at BST Hyde Park on Saturday 28th August 2025.

Zach Bryan - I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Carole King, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Take That, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and Lionel Richie have all headlined since it started in 2013.

Now Zach Bryan is the latest name to join this incredible list of names, bringing his celebrated album The Great American Bar Scene to his UK fans.

The sky's the limit for Bryan, and this promises to be a concert to remember for country music fans.

Tickets are on general sale at 10:00 GMT this Wednesday 30th October. Click here to buy yours.

In a new interview with Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton reminds her why she loves him so much, each and every day.

Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does each day to remind her why she fell in love with him

