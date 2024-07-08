Shania Twain cements legendary status at BST Hyde Park hoe-down

Just as the sun was setting over central London, Shania Twain treated Hyde Park to a starry-eyed set of her greatest hits. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"All the legends play this stage."

Not my words, but the words of Shania Twain who was clearly overwhelmed at the prospect of stepping on to a stage where music icons have all performed before.

Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Céline Dion, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Billy Joel; an illustrious list you can now add the 'Queen of Country Pop' too.

Not that it's the first time she's played at Hyde Park - Shania performed in London's famed green sanctuary back in 2003.

Though her popularity is soaring still - more than ever perhaps - especially after her recent Glastonbury legend's slot performance, a testament to Shania's well-earned legendary status.

Strutting on stage at 20:50 on the dot, a sea of 60,000 fans in variations of pink cowboy hats and suede fringed jackets screamed with unbridled joy after catching a glimpse of Shania dressed in her matching Vivienne Westwood red mini-skirt and jacket, complete with silver fringed cowboy boots.

Just as the sun was setting over central London, Hyde Park was treated to a starry-eyed set of her greatest hits.

Thankfully the weather held out after a miserable day of rain in London. (Photo by James Smith/Sam Snap/GC Images). Picture: Getty

Belting out 'Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)' from the get-go, Shania was quick to address the massive turn out as soon as the song came to an end, even peeking round the sound stage to get a glimpse of the audience who were slightly tucked away out of sight.

Given the dreadful weather that dogged London earlier in the day, Shania must have been surprised about the dedication of her fans, come rain or shine.

Some would say naming a festival after the British Summer Time would surely tempt fate when it comes to the weather holding out, but thankfully, there wasn't a cloud in sight at the business end of the day.

It'd be remiss to not mention the support set from The Corrs, who summoned the sun (and even a rainbow) during their earlier performance.

The Irish siblings haven't aged one bit in twenty years it seems, neither has the potency of their Celtic, nineties-era pop.

Their set was a treasure trove of evocative pop hits that encouraged a series of sing-a-longs, along with the sumptuous sunny weather.

Finishing their performance with number one single 'Breathless' - which ironically was produced by Shania's ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange - the Corr sisters also performed their blissed-out dance-pop rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' among other ear-worms like 'Radio', 'Runaway' and 'So Young'.

The Corrs summoned the sun (and a rainbow) with a blissed-out set. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Shania was having a whale of a time despite being ill. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Talking of the weather, Shania herself was under the weather, admitting she was suffering from a bout of illness.

Needing a tissue throughout due to a cold, her voice suffered on occasion, though she was pulled through by the crowd's chanting.

Most especially on a stripped-back version of 'You're Still The One', where the 60,000-strong audience sang the song in its entirety with Shania looking on in amazement.

Of course, the country-pop classics from her stellar album Come On Over all went down a storm, like the title track, 'From This Moment On', and stadium rock-tinged anthem 'Rock This Country'.

But it was Shania's purer country numbers in 'Any Man Of Mine' and 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?' that got the crowd giddying up, do-si-do-ing, and pulling out the air lassos.

"Hyde park has never sounded so beautiful," Shania insisted. Picture: Getty

In a moment of reflection - after encouraging the crowd to partake in a cowboy hat pageant, of course, picking the glittery hat for Shania to wear - she discussed her gratitude for her fans following her career all this time.

Talking about how new generations of fans have discovered her in recent years, she even name-dropped Harry Styles' newfound adoration for her.

Having invited Shania to duet with him during his Coachella headline set in 2022, the crowd went into a frenzy expecting the pop superstar to appear then and there, though it wasn't to be.

Not that Shania needed anyone else to make it a show-stopping set, inciting some serious "sh*t-kicking" with everyone's cowboy boots, and even light-heartedly digging out the VIP section for their off-key vocal contributions.

She was evidently relaxed at the prospect of playing London, cracking jokes, hugging the enormous tree which forms part of the main stage - "is this fake?" - and bursting out with belly-deep laughs.

"Hyde park has never sounded so beautiful", she gushed, which was certainly the case after cracking out her timeless, empowered hits in 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and finale in 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!'

It's safe to say that after tonight's display, Shania Twain has cemented her status as a music legend in the eyes of the UK.