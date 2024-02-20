The Corrs' 10 best songs ever, ranked

They're true Irish national treasures.

The Corrs - a quartet made up of siblings Andrea Corr, Sharon, Jim, and Caroline Corr - are one of the country's most beloved and internationally renowned groups.

From their humble beginnings performing at their aunt's pub in Dundalk, County Louth, once The Corrs auditioned for Alan Parker's 1991 film The Commitments, there was no turning back.

An invite to perform at the 1994 FIFA World Cup followed, and a support slot touring with Céline Dion a couple of years later on her Falling Into You: Around The World tour, helped propel the group to international acclaim.

The Corrs sisters had stunning looks, gorgeous voices, and a host of enchanting songs - that blend folk, pop, and rock with their traditional sensibilities - to match. Not forgetting eldest brother Jim, of course, who was responsible for penning their most memorable songs.

No wonder they've sold over 40 million records worldwide, as well as picking up a BRIT Award and two Grammy Award nominations.

That said, we've ranked The Corrs' ten best songs from top to bottom so read on to find out which takes the top spot:

'All the Love in the World' The Corrs - All The Love In The World (Official Music Video) Co-written with Shania Twain's ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, 'All The Love In The World' was used as the promotional song for 2001 rom-com America's Sweethearts featuring Julia Roberts, John Cusack, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Though the soft rock ballad wasn't widely adored at first despite reaching No.24 on the US Billboard charts, it's become one of the band's signature hits since.

'Angel' The Corrs - Angel (Official Music Video) From the very same album, 'Angel' by The Corrs was also a deceptively melancholy song despite the driving dance-pop beat. It was inspired by, written for, and dedicated to their mother, who sadly passed away in 1999, which is why the music video draws from the community atmosphere of their upbringing. The second single from Borrowed Heaven, 'Angel' peaked in the top 20 of both the UK and Irish pop charts upon its 2004 release.

'Give Me A Reason' The Corrs - Give Me A Reason (Official Music Video) Taken from their third studio album, In Blue, in 2000, 'Give Me A Reason' is a sultry and subtle dance-pop number with The Corrs' trademark allure. Both written and produced by all four siblings, it features Sharon's flourishes on violin, which set the group apart from their contemporaries. Critics and fans likewise adored the song too, becoming The Corrs' ninth top 40 charting single.

'Radio' The Corrs-Radio(Clip Version) 'Radio' is The Corrs at their purest - a folk-pop song that winds between mysterious melodies until it reaches its soaring, feel-good chorus. Originally recorded for their 1997 album, Talk On Corners, it was shelved as the siblings couldn't get the right arrangement for it. They first performed it during their lauded MTV Unplugged performance in 1999, and the overwhelmingly positive response prompted the quarter to release it as a single. An electric version then featured on their 2000 album, In Blue, but by that time 'Radio' was already a top 20 single in Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

'Only When I Sleep' The Corrs - Only When I Sleep [Official Video] Celtic folk rock ballad 'Only When I Sleep' catapulted The Corrs into the hearts and minds of music fans around the world after its release in 1997. Welcomed as an Irish blend of rock icons Heart and Swedish pop icons Roxette, The Corrs' sumptuous harmonies and traditional instrumentation in modern pop songs proved to be a hit. The song - which describes the sensation of being in love with someone from your dreams, yet not in reality - saw The Corrs stamp their mark on the Irish, Australian, and UK charts.

'So Young' The Corrs - So Young [Official Video] Written by violinist Sharon Corr, 'So Young' was penned for their parents Jean and Gerry Corr, who felt they lived their lives as if they were "forever young". They had to convince their record label to include 'So Young' on their 1997 album, Talk On Corners, who nearly left it off. Its success vindicated The Corrs' decision to persevere with the song, it's catchy chorus and heart-warming sentiment clearly striking a chord with listeners. Remixed by British electronic group K-Klass for the single release, 'So Young' went to number six in the UK charts.

'Dreams' The Corrs - Dreams [Official Video] The Corrs were forever fans of Fleetwood Mac, and when they were offered the chance to cover 'Dreams' for Legacy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours - an album of covers celebrated Rumours' 20th anniversary which featured the likes of Elton John, The Cranberries, and the Goo Goo Dolls - they jumped at it. Their gorgeous rendition of the timeless Stevie Nicks-written song was so popular, that it peaked at number six on the UK charts and stayed there for ten weeks in total. Mick Fleetwood even joined the group to perform 'Dreams' at the Royal Albert Hall on St. Patrick's Day in 1998. It wasn't The Corrs' only Fleetwood Mac cover either - they released a heartfelt version of 'Songbird' in tribute to the late Christine McVie.

'What Can I Do' The Corrs - What Can I Do [Official Video] 'What Can I Do' was originally written as a gentle, doo-wop song but didn't receive that much attention after its initial 1998 release. The Corrs, believing that the song had plenty of potential, re-released it some months later after it had undergone a transformation with Tin Tin Out's remix, the version we're more familiar with. This take on 'What Can I Do' scored The Corrs their biggest hit to date, as it peaked in the UK charts at number three. After the success of 'Dreams', the Irish quartet re-released a special edition of their 1997 album Talk On Corners the following year which became their biggest-selling album with more than three million records sold in the UK alone.

'Breathless' The Corrs - Breathless [Official Video] After achieving the top-selling album in the UK with Talk On Corners, The Corrs came back with their biggest ever hit: 'Breathless'. What do The Corrs have in common with rockers Def Leppard and Bryan Adams? Well, they wrote 'Breathless' with their famed music producer Robert "Mutt" Lange. Andrea later explained: "I wrote this with Mutt Lange in Switzerland. It's a bizarre situation going to meet someone for the first time and trying to write a song with them but it worked great." "It's about tempting someone to make the first move - come on and leave me breathless. You know the scene. The daylight is fading and nothing matters but the two people who are there." It was a major hit for The Corrs, finally helping them reach the number one spot in the UK charts after its 2000 release. 'Breathless' also bagged the band their only US top 40 hit, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Seductive and sugary enough to sing at the top of your lungs, 'Breathless' is undoubtedly The Corrs' greatest hit.