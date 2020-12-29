Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John is a real icon of popular music, and is one of the most successful artists of all time.

Collaborating with lyricist Bernie Taupin since 1967 on over 30 albums, Sir Elton John has sold over 300 million records worldwide.

His tribute single to Princess Diana, 'Candle in the Wind 1997', sold over 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling single in the history of the charts.

But how old is Sir Elton and how big is his family? Here's all the important facts about the legendary singer-songwriter: